Pro-democracy students, holding up their hands to represent their five demands, rally against police brutality at the University of Hong Kong on Wednesday. | AP

Asia Pacific

First Hong Kong student protester dies after fall; new demonstrations loom

Reuters

HONG KONG – A student of a Hong Kong university who fell during protests last weekend died early on Friday morning, hospital authorities said, setting the stage for a fresh wave of demonstrations in the Chinese-ruled city.

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology students’ union said the man was a 22-year-old surnamed Chow who was a two-year undergraduate in the computer science department.

He was believed to have fallen early Monday in the New Territories district of Tseung Kwan O, police said.

Students had swarmed the hospital in support of the man to hold prayers and gatherings and at universities across the former British colony.

Authorities were steeling for a series of student demonstrations and further weekend protests, the latest in more than five months of anti-government unrest that has sparked the Chinese-ruled city’s worst crisis in decades.

Students and young people have been at the forefront of the thousands who have taken to the streets since June to press for greater democracy, among other demands, and rally against perceived Chinese meddling in the Asian financial hub.

“Free Hong Kong, revolution now,” read banners held up by some students at a graduation ceremony on Thursday, where many wore banned masks and chanted slogans.

The protests, ignited by a now-scrapped extradition bill for people to be sent to mainland China for trial, have evolved into wider calls for democracy, posing the biggest challenge for Chinese President Xi Jinping since he took charge in 2012.

Protesters have thrown gasoline bombs and vandalized banks, stores and metro stations, while police have fired rubber bullets, tear gas, water cannons and, in some cases, live ammunition in scenes of chaos.

Notices circulated on social media said students planned a march on Friday at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

On Friday evening, schools plan a rally in the eastern working class district of Kwun Tong, protesters said in advertisements.

Protests scheduled over the weekend include “Shopping Sunday,” centered on prominent shopping malls, some of which have previously descended into chaos as riot police stormed areas crowded with families and children.

Last weekend anti-government protesters crowded a shopping mall in running clashes with police that saw a man slash people with a knife and bite off part of the ear of a local politician.

Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a “one country, two systems” formula, allowing it colonial freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland, including an independent judiciary and the right to protest.

China denies interfering in Hong Kong and has blamed Western countries for stirring up trouble.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

The Beatles are depicted at Madame Tussauds in Berlin.
Music by the numbers: Scientists reveal a secret to great songwriting
What makes some music so enjoyable, and can science help us engineer the perfect pop song? A group of researchers who statistically analyzed tens of thousands of chord progressions in classic U....
South Korean Unification Ministry spokesman Lee Sang-min briefs the media at a government complex in downtown Seoul on Thursday.
South Korea deports North fishermen who killed 16 crew before fleeing southward
In an extremely unusual case, South Korea deported two North Korean fishermen on Thursday after determining they had killed 16 other crew members on their boat and then fled to South Korean waters,...
Devotees on Oct. 22 look at a model of the Ram temple that Hindu groups want to build on a disputed religious site in Ayodhya, India.
India's top court to rule on Ayodhya land at center of bitter Hindu-Muslim dispute
The most contested plot of land in India has unleashed deadly riots and set Hindu against Muslim. Now the nation's top court will decide who owns it. In dispute is a scrap of land in Ayodhya, a ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Pro-democracy students, holding up their hands to represent their five demands, rally against police brutality at the University of Hong Kong on Wednesday. | AP

, , ,