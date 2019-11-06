Farmers in Nagano on Tuesday dispose of apples from trees that were submerged in mud after Typhoon Hagibis caused the rupture of a levee on the Chikuma River. | KYODO

Damage to Japan's farm industry by typhoons Faxai and Hagibis reaches ¥253 billion

JIJI

The cost of damage to the nation’s agriculture, forestry and fishing industries by powerful typhoons Faxai and Hagibis had reached ¥253.37 billion as of Tuesday morning, the agriculture ministry said.

Faxai, which struck in September as the 15th named storm of the year, and Hagibis, which arrived in October as the 19th, caused extensive destruction across the country, flooding crops and damaging irrigation channels.

More damage is likely to be reported, especially in severely affected areas. The government will announce additional measures to support those affected by the disasters later this week.

Total damage from Hagibis and ensuing downpours mainly in the Kanto region stood at ¥202.45 billion, of which ¥11.88 billion was to crops.

In the city of Nagano, where a levee along the Chikuma River was breached, apple orchards were flooded, as were strawberry farms in the city of Sano, Tochigi Prefecture. Rice fields were also inundated in many areas across the country.

Damage to agricultural facilities and farmland was put at ¥116.21 billion. The forestry and fishing industries suffered damage of ¥59.52 billion and ¥10.14 billion, respectively.

Faxai, which hit hardest in Chiba Prefecture, caused ¥50.92 billion in damage to the three industries.

The government plans to release a package of measures within the week to help rebuild the lives of disaster victims and repair damaged industries. It will dip into reserve funds of ¥500 billion set aside for fiscal 2019.

At a meeting with ministry officials Tuesday, agriculture minister Taku Eto expressed his eagerness to provide full support so that affected farmers can resume their businesses.

