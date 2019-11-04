A health worker wearing Ebola protection gear enters the Biosecure Emergency Care Unit (CUBE) at the ALIMA (The Alliance for International Medical Action) Ebola treatment center in Beni, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, April 1. | REUTERS

World / Science & Health

Congolese radio host, an anti-Ebola fighter, is slain at home: army

AFP-JIJI

BUNIA, CONGO – A Congolese radio host involved in the fight against Ebola has been killed at his home in the northeast Ituri region of Democratic Republic of Congo, the army said Sunday.

The unidentified attackers got into his home at Lwemba, killed him, wounded his wife and burned down their house, Gen. Robert Yav told AFP, speaking from Mamabasa, in Ituri.

Professor Steve Ahuka, national coordinator of the fight against Ebola, confirmed that a local worker involved in the fight against Ebola in Lwemba had been killed.

A journalist at Radio Lwemba, the local radio station where he worked, confirmed the details.

“Our colleague Papy Mumbere Mahamba, has been killed at his home by unknown attackers …,” who had stabbed him to death, Jacques Kamwina told AFP.

“He was coming home from the radio where he had done a show on the fight against Ebola,” he added.

Congo declared an Ebola epidemic in August 2018 in the eastern provinces of North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri, that border Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi. The outbreak has so far killed 2,185 people, according to the latest official figures.

Containment efforts have been hindered by the conflict in eastern Congo, as well as attacks on health workers tackling Ebola in a population where mistrust of outsiders and superstition is rife.

It is the DRC’s 10th Ebola epidemic, and the deadliest outbreak since a West Africa outbreak in 2014-2016 that claimed more than 11,300 lives.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Indigenous leader Paulo Paulino Guajajara holds a gun during the search for illegal loggers on Arariboia indigenous land near the city of Amarante, Maranhao state, Brazil, Sept. 17.
'Guardian of the forest' killed in Amazon ambush laid to loggers
A Brazilian land defender was killed and a second wounded in an ambush by loggers in the Amazon rainforest, regional authorities reported. Indigenous leader Paulo Paulino Guajajara and his partn...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Metropolitan Police training college in Hendon, London, Thursday.
Ahead of poll campaign, U.K.'s Johnson apologizes for missing Brexit deadline as key advocate Nig...
Britain's election campaign heated up Sunday even before it officially started, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he would apologize to Conservatives for failing to take the U.K. out of the ...
Melpomeni Dina holds the hand of an Israeli girl during a reunion at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem Sunday. Dina, a 92-year-old Greek woman who rescued a Jewish family during the Holocaust, has been reunited with two of the people she saved and dozens of their family members. Once a regular ritual, such reunions are quickly disappearing due to the advanced age of the rescuers and survivors.
In fading ritual, Greek WWII rescuer, 92, reunites with Jews she saved, now ready to 'die quietly'
One by one, the 40 descendants of a group of Israeli siblings leaned down and hugged the elderly Greek woman to whom they owe their very existence, as she sat in her wheelchair and wiped away tears...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A health worker wearing Ebola protection gear enters the Biosecure Emergency Care Unit (CUBE) at the ALIMA (The Alliance for International Medical Action) Ebola treatment center in Beni, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, April 1. | REUTERS

, , ,