Members of the diplomatic corps leave the Venezuelan Embassy in San Salvador on Sunday. El Salvador has ordered Venezuela's diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours, in line with President Nayib Bukele's position that the Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro is illegitimate. El Salvador has switched its recognition to Maduro's lead rival, national assembly speaker Juan Guaido, who has declared himself Venezuela's acting president. | AFP-JIJI

El Salvador orders Venezuelan diplomats out, recognizes Juan Guaido as rightful leader

AP

SAN SALVADOR – El Salvador has ordered the expulsion of Venezuelan government diplomats, joining the U.S. and more than 50 other countries that have said opposition leader Juan Guaido is Venezuela’s rightful leader.

El Salvador said Saturday that the diplomats, who are loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, had 48 hours to leave the country.

The office of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele is also calling for free elections in Venezuela as a way out of its long-running political and humanitarian crisis.

Guaido, who leads Venezuela’s opposition-controlled congress, declared himself interim president in January, saying Maduro’s re-election last year was fraudulent. Maduro says Guaido is collaborating with the United States in an attempt to stage a coup.

Ronald Johnson, the U.S. ambassador in El Salvador, welcomed the country’s decision to expel pro-Maduro diplomats.

