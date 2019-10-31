Authorities investigate the scene where an airplane crashed into an apartment complex Wednesday in Atlanta. | AP

World

At least one killed when plane crashes into Atlanta-area townhouse complex

AP

ATLANTA – A small plane crashed into an Atlanta-area townhouse Wednesday morning, killing at least one person, authorities said.

A second person who was on the plane was unaccounted for, DeKalb County Fire Capt. Dion Bentley told reporters.

The Piper PA-28 plane crashed shortly after taking off from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport outside Atlanta around 10:30 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a tweet.

Bentley said the plane crashed into a five-unit townhouse and crews were having trouble accessing the wreckage. No one was home at the time and there were no injuries on the ground, he said.

A photo published by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed a building with a large section of its wall and part of the roof knocked out.

The area was under foggy conditions Wednesday morning.

A resident, West Hutchinson, said he heard a plane struggling to gain altitude before it crashed into the townhouse. Hutchinson told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution he was sitting on a back porch near the site of the crash. He said he heard a loud crack, and it was obvious the plane had crashed because there was complete silence afterward.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

John Sullivan, U.S. deputy secretary of state and U.S. ambassador to Russia nominee for President Donald Trump, listens during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing in Washington Wednesday. Sullivan testified that he told U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch that she was being recalled. That followed a campaign by President Trump's lawyer. Rudy Giuliani. who singled her out for what he deemed an anti-Trump agenda.
Trump pick for Russia envoy grilled by senators on Ukraine, says he knew Rudy Giuliani was gunnin...
The second-highest ranking official at the State Department faced off Wednesday with senators demanding to know why he didn't know more about the Trump administration's back-channel diplomacy with ...
Flames cross the driveway of the Reagan Library as firefighters battle to protect it from the Easy Fire in Simi Valley, California, Wednesday. Firefighters in California battled a new fast-moving blaze on Wednesday that threatened the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, as rare "extreme" red flag warnings were issued for much of the Los Angeles region. The so-called Easy Fire in the Simi Valley northwest of Los Angeles erupted around 6 a.m., forcing the evacuation of the library and nearby homes as it spread to more than 900 acres.
Wildfire erupts near Reagan library in Southern California, prompting evacuation
A new wildfire erupted Wednesday in wind-whipped Southern California, forcing the evacuation of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and nearby homes, as both ends of the state struggled with bla...
Pathologist Dr. Michael Baden speaks during a news conference to share preliminary results of a second autopsy done on Michael Brown in St. Louis County, Missouri, in 2014. Baden, a pathologist hired by Jeffrey Epstein's brother, says he believes the financier's death at a New York City jail was a murder, not suicide. Baden told Fox News on Tuesday that some injuries found on the 66-year-old Epstein's body "are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings" and more consistent with "homicidal strangulation."
Jailed sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's injuries point to murder, not suicide, pathologist hired by...
A forensic pathologist hired by Jeffrey Epstein's brother said Wednesday that evidence suggested the disgraced financier had not died by suicide in his jail cell but had been murdered. Michael B...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Authorities investigate the scene where an airplane crashed into an apartment complex Wednesday in Atlanta. | AP

, , , , ,