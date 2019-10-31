A police detective walks past the body of a man fatally shot in the parking lot of an event center in Chicago in 2017. The Chicago Police Department must make significant changes in the way it investigates homicides in a city where more than half of killings go unsolved, a police research group said in a report released Wednesday. | JOHN J. KIM / CHICAGO TRIBUNE / VIA AP

Getting away with murder: Researchers say Chicago must overhaul homicide investigations, up its clearance rate

AP

CHICAGO – A leading police research agency says the Chicago Police Department must make significant changes to investigate homicides in a city where it is far too easy to get away with murder.

The Police Executive Research Forum released a report Wednesday that recommends Chicago take steps including creating a unit devoted solely to investigating homicides and improving training.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Chicago is setting up a team to help manage and implement the recommended changes.

The report shows the clearance rate for homicides in 2017 was at 36 percent for the nation’s third-largest city, compared with 84 percent for New York and 73 percent for Los Angeles.

A Chicago police spokesman says the clearance rate has climbed to more than 46 percent so far this year.

