National

Display of 'comfort women' artwork canceled in Japan

JIJI

ISE, MIE PREF. – The city government of Ise, Mie Prefecture, has decided against displaying an artwork that features an image of a statue of a girl symbolizing “comfort women” at an ongoing exhibition, it was learned Thursday.

The city board of education, which hosts the art exhibition, said it has prioritized the safety of visitors and citizens, following controversy over the Aichi Triennale 2019 art festival.

An exhibition held as part of the art festival in the central prefecture of Aichi was suspended two days after opening on Aug. 1 as a statue of a girl symbolizing comfort women, shown at the event, drew a storm of protest.

The term “comfort women” is a euphemism used to refer to women who provided sex, including those who did so against their will, for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

The artwork in question for the Ise art exhibition, which began Tuesday, is a B2-sized poster created by Toshihiko Hanai, a 64-year-old graphic designer and steering committee member of the event.

In the top left corner of the artwork is an image of a statue of a girl symbolizing Chinese comfort women. The poster is titled “Watashi wa Dare Desuka” (“Who Am I?”). Under the picture, the title is written in four languages, including English and Chinese.

The artwork features a red hand on a black background. In the middle of the hand is a stone.

According to the city’s board of education, Hanai’s artwork was delivered to the exhibition venue Oct. 20.

After discussions by the steering committee and with Ise Mayor Kenichi Suzuki, the board informed Hanai on Monday of its decision not to display his artwork.

Although he later concealed the comfort women image with ink, the board still refused the artwork.

“I didn’t think this would happen, and I’m very unhappy about the decision,” Hanai said. “Censorship violates the Constitution.”

The decision could deter young people from expressing themselves, he added, hinting at a lawsuit against the city government.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Passengers chosen by lottery to ride on the monorail's last run at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo wave on Thursday.
Ueno Zoo's famous monorail halts service after over 60 years
The much-loved monorail at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo halted its service on Thursday, after more than 60 years in operation, due to the aging of the train and facilities. The monorail was launched...
Hot air balloons fly over the city of Saga, as the Saga International Balloon Fiesta kicks off on Thursday.
Hot air balloons decorate the sky as international fiesta opens in Saga
Dozens of hot air balloons from all over the world decorated the clear autumn sky on Thursday as the Saga International Balloon Fiesta opened in the city of Saga. Pilots fired up balloon...
Buyers bid for squid at the Hakodate regional wholesale market in Hokkaido on Oct. 18.
Dwindling catches and soaring prices spell trouble for Hokkaido's 'squid town'
As wholesale prices skyrocket for Pacific flying squid amid a record low catch in Japan, processing companies in the "squid town" of Hakodate, Hokkaido, are scrambling to stay afloat. The squid ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Toshihiko Hanai shows his artwork containing an erased image of a statue of a girl symbolizing "comfort women" on Thursday in Ise, Mie Prefecture. | KYODO

, , , , , ,