People hold hands and navigate their way through a flooded street as it rains in Mumbai in September. The number of people threatened by climate change-triggered flooding is about three times higher than previously thought, a new study says. But it's not because of more water. It's because the land, especially in Asia and the developing world, is several feet lower than what space-based radar has calculated, according to a study in the journal Nature Communications Tuesday.

300 million face annual coastline flooding by 2050, especially in Asia: study

PARIS – Coastal areas currently home to 300 million people will be vulnerable by 2050 to flooding made worse by climate change, no matter how aggressively humanity curbs carbon emissions, scientists said Tuesday.

By midcentury and beyond, however, choices made today will determine whether Earth’s coastlines remain recognizable to future generations, they reported in the journal Nature Communications.

Destructive storm surges fueled by increasingly powerful cyclones and rising seas will hit Asia hardest, according to the study.

More than two-thirds of the populations at risk are in China, Bangladesh, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand.

Using a form of artificial intelligence known as neural networks, the new research corrects ground elevation data that have up to now vastly underestimated the extent to which coastal zones are subject to flooding during high tide or major storms.

“Sea-level projections have not changed,” co-author Ben Strauss, chief scientist and CEO of Climate Central, a U.S.-based non-profit research group, told AFP.

“But when we use our new elevation data, we find far more people living in vulnerable areas that we previously understood.”

With the global population set to increase 2 billion by 2050 and another billion by 2100 — mostly in coastal megacities — even greater numbers of people will be forced to adapt or move out of harm’s way.

Already today, there are more than 100 million people living below high tide levels, the study found.

Some are protected by dikes and levees, most are not.

“Climate change has the potential to reshape cities, economies, coastlines and entire global regions within our lifetime,” said lead author and Climate Central scientist Scott Kulp.

“As the tide-line rises higher than the ground people call home, nations will increasingly confront questions about whether, how much and how long coastal defenses can protect them.”

Several factors conspire to threaten populations living within a few meters of sea level.

One is the expansion of water as it warms and, more recently, ice sheets atop Greenland and Antarctica that have shed more than 430 billion tons per year over the last decade.

Since 2006, the waterline has gone up nearly 4 mm a year, a pace that could increase 100-fold going into the 22nd century if carbon emissions continue unabated, the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change (IPCC) warned in a major report last month.

If global warming is capped below 2 degrees Celsius — the cornerstone goal of the Paris climate treaty — sea level is projected to rise about half-a-metre by 2100.

At current rates of carbon pollution, however, the increase would be nearly twice as much.

A second ingredient is tropical storms — typhoons, cyclones or hurricanes -— amplified by a warming atmosphere.

“It doesn’t take a big rise in sea level to lead to catastrophic problems,” said Bruce Glavovic, a professor at Massey University in New Zealand who was not involved in the study.

“Sea level rise is not a slow onset problem — it’s a crisis of extreme weather events.”

Major storms that until recently occurred once a century will, by 2050, happen on average once a year in many places, especially in the tropics, the IPCC report found.

Annual coastal flood damages are projected to increase 100 to 1,000-fold by 2100, it said.

Finally, many of the 1 billion people living at less than 9 meters above sea level today are in urban areas literally sinking under their own weight.

Researchers studying the impact of rising seas on human settlements have long known that the Shuttle Radar Topography Mission (SRTM) data provided freely by NASA has a fairly wide margin of error.

But about five years ago Kulp and Strauss realized that — compared to more accurate data for the U.S. gathered by laser-based systems on aircraft — SRTM was systematically showing elevations to be higher than they actually were.

A big part of the problem was that the NASA system mistook rooftops and trees for ground level.

“It turns out that for most of the global coast we didn’t know the height of the ground beneath our feet,” said Strauss.

The researchers detailed these shortcomings and the merits of their new system, called CoastalDEM, in peer-reviewed journals before matching them to populations data in the new study.

Jean-Pascal van Ypersele, a professor of climatology at Belgium’s Universite Catholique de Louvain and a former IPCC vice-chair, said the new method represented “very signficant progress” in understanding the risks posed by rising seas.

Workers build a water barrier with sandbags as floodwater threatens their factory at Amata Nakorn industrial estate in Chonburi province, eastern Thailand, in 2013.

