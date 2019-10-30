U.S .Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan speaks last year about the Department of Defense deployment to the Southwest border during a press conference in Washington. The impeachment showdown in Washington took an urgent new tone Monday as the key witness defied a U.S. House subpoena to testify, leading Democrats to accuse President Donald Trump of obstructing Congress's work. | AFP-JIJI

Acting DHS secretary Kevin McAleenan agrees to testify; subpoena withdrawn

WASHINGTON – The acting Homeland Security secretary has agreed to voluntarily testify before a House committee on global terrorism after he was subpoenaed.

Kevin McAleenan had challenged the subpoena by the House Homeland Security committee. He said he could not attend the hearing Wednesday because it would be his second-to-last day in office and he was focused on the transition. McAleenan announced earlier this month he would leave the job. He has been doing it for about six months.

In the end, he agreed to appear voluntarily. Chairman Bennie Thompson sent McAleenan a letter Tuesday that said the subpoena had been withdrawn.

The hearing is on terrorism, but it’s highly likely the lawmakers will ask McAleenan about his time within the administration.

A replacement has not yet been named.



