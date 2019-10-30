Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is reportedly considering holding talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang next month in Thailand on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit. | ?¯

National / Politics

Abe may hold talks with China's Li at Thailand summit

Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering holding talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang early next month on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Thailand, government sources said Wednesday.

Abe hopes to advance discussions on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Japan sometime next spring, according to the sources.

Chances remain slim, however, for talks between Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who is also expected to take part in the multilateral gatherings in Bangkok, as little progress has been made so far in resolving disputes over wartime compensation and trade issues between their two countries.

Recent South Korean court rulings ordering Japanese companies to compensate for wartime labor led to the worsening of bilateral relations as Tokyo maintains the issue was settled under a 1965 accord.

Abe is expected to take part in regional summits, including one between the ASEAN countries, Japan, China and South Korea, as well as the East Asia Summit involving additional countries such as the United States and Russia.

The prime minister is also expected to attend a leaders’ meeting for an Asia-wide free trade agreement called the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The summit of Mount Fuji on Oct. 23, a day after the local meteorological office in Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture, declared the first snowcap of the season.
Body discovered after search for man who may have livestreamed his fall from summit of Mount Fuji
A body was discovered at Mount Fuji on Wednesday afternoon following a search for a man who may have slid from the snow-capped summit while livestreaming himself on video-sharing service Niconico, ...
Advocates say integrated resorts, including casinos, will boost Japan's economy and tourism while critics worry that gambling addiction will become a growing problem.
Japan is going all-in on casinos. Will the gamble pay off?
The Argument is a new feature dedicated to promoting dialogue and deeper understanding of contentious issues by introducing various viewpoints. More and more municipalities in Japan are...
A group of Japanese tourists arrive on the island of Kunashiri on Wednesday.
Japanese tourists' trial tour of Russian-held islands off Hokkaido begins
Japanese tourists on Wednesday began a visit to two disputed Russian-held islands off Hokkaido, as part of joint economic activities by the Japanese and Russian governments that are intended to ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is reportedly considering holding talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang next month in Thailand on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit. | ?¯

, , ,