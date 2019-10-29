Sony considering building ¥100 billion chip plant for smartphone image sensors

Sony Corp. is considering spending around ¥100 billion ($900 million) to build a new semiconductor plant in southwestern Japan to meet the growing demand for image sensors used in smartphones, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

Sony, the world’s largest maker of image sensors, is considering constructing the new plant adjacent to the site of its Isahaya plant in Nagasaki Prefecture, seeking to start operations sometime in the fiscal year ending March 2022, the sources said.

The electronics giant holds about a 50 percent share of the global image sensor market. It also produces the sensors at plants in Kumamoto, Yamagata and Oita prefectures.

The chip business is a key growth driver for Sony, as demand for image sensors, used in a wide range of products including self-driving vehicles, is expected to continue on an upward trend.

The growth potential pushed the company to reject a proposal by U.S. activist hedge fund Third Point LLC to spin off the semiconductor business. The fund made the proposal so that the company could focus more on its entertainment sectors of gaming, pictures and music.

Sony reported a record operating profit of ¥230.93 billion for the April-June quarter, of which profits from the chip business accounted for about 20 percent.

The company wants to monitor global demand for smartphones, which has been dented by the U.S.-China trade spat, before making a final decision on the new plant.