Syria Kurds expect Islamic revenge attacks, attempts to free prisoners, after Baghdadi death

QAMISHLI, SYRIA – Syria’s Kurdish forces said they expected revenge attacks by the Islamic State group following the U.S. announcement Sunday that the jihadi organization’s leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, had been killed.

“Sleeper cells will seek revenge for Baghdadi’s death,” Mazloum Abdi, the top commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces — the de facto army of the Kurdish administration that holds thousands of IS fighters in custody — told AFP.

“This is why anything is possible, including attacks on prisons,” he said.

The SDF, who were the U.S.-led coalition’s main partner on the ground in Syria during years of operations against IS, hold an estimated 12,000 IS suspects in a number of different facilities in northeastern Syria.

An SDF-led operation eliminated the last scrap of IS’s self-proclaimed “caliphate” — which once covered vast territory in Syria and Iraq — in March.

The territorial defeat of the jihadi group did not, however, mean the death of the organization or its ideology.

Small units of fighters have since gone underground and continued to carry out guerrilla-style attacks in the region.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who announced Baghdadi’s death in a solemn address from the White House Sunday, had said last year that he intended to pull his troops from Syria.

U.S. forces have indeed withdrawn from some areas in northern Syria, although they are remaining in regions of eastern Syria that include oil wells.

The vacuum created by the U.S. redeployment and a subsequent operation launched by Turkey and its proxies against Kurdish forces has heightened fears of mass IS prison breaks.

Attacking jails to free large numbers of senior operatives has been a signature tactic in resurgence drives by earlier IS iterations.

Trump thanked the Syrian Kurds “for certain support they were able to give us” in the operation against Baghdadi.

Mazloum had said in an earlier post on social media that the operation against the IS supremo had resulted from joint intelligence work.

In a thinly veiled accusation against Turkey, Mazloum told AFP that the village of Barisha where the raid happened “is an area near the Turkish border and is known for border smuggling facilitated by Ankara.”

He said that Turkey was not involved in the operation.

Redur Khalil, a top SDF commander, said that “senior IS leaders, including Baghdadi, were present in areas under Turkish control” in Idlib.

Turkey’s cross-border offensive against Syria’s Kurds “delayed the operation to kill Baghdadi by one month,” he said.

He pledged that SDF operations against IS sleeper cells will continue following Baghdadi’s death.

Mazloum Abdi (Kobani), commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), gives a press conference near the northeastern Syrian Hassakeh province on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI Syrian children walk past a damaged van at the site of helicopter gunfire that reportedly killed nine people near the northwestern Syrian village of Barisha in Idlib province along the border with Turkey, where "groups linked to the Islamic State (IS) group" were present, according to a Britain-based war monitor with sources inside Syria. | AFP-JIJI

