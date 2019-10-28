World / Social Issues

Eight smuggled migrants found with hypothermia in U.K.-bound refrigerated truck in France

AFP-JIJI

PARIS – Eight migrants including four children were found suffering from light hypothermia Sunday inside a refrigerated truck that was about to travel from a French port on the ferry to Britain, judicial sources said.

The migrants, who said they were Afghans, were found during a routine check at the French port of Calais in the early morning, a source said, asking not to be named.

The temperature inside was just seven degrees Celsius (45 degrees Fahrenheit). The two drivers, both Romanians, have been detained, while the migrants were taken to a local hospital.

The discovery came after 39 people were found dead in a refrigerated truck in Britain last week, laying bare again the risks of illegal migrant routes to Europe.

