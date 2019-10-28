Union flags and an umbrella tied to railings are seen in front of Parliament in London on Friday. | AP

EU agrees to delay Brexit until Jan. 31

AP

LONDON – The European Council president says the bloc has agreed to grant Britain a new Brexit delay to Jan. 31 next year.

Donald Tusk said on Twitter “the EU 27 has agreed that it will accept the U.K.’s request for a Brexit flextension … The decision is expected to be formalized through a written procedure.”

Tusk’s announcement came as European Union diplomats met in Brussels to sign off on the new delay to Britain’s departure from the bloc, which had been due in just three days on Oct. 31.

It’s the second time the Brexit deadline has been changed since the 2016 referendum on Britain’s departure from the EU.

The U.K., meanwhile, is wrangling over what to do with the extra time.

In London, British politicians are set to vote on whether to hold an early election to try to break the country’s deadlock over Brexit. Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants a Dec. 12 election, but looks unlikely to get the required support from two-thirds of lawmakers.

Two opposition parties plan to push for a Dec. 9 election if Johnson’s proposal fails.

