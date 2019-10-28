Fujita Kanko Inc's new serviced apartment in West Java province in Indonesia will cater to Japanese business travelers and expatriates. | NNA / VIA KYODO

Fujita Kanko to open Japanese-style serviced apartment near Jakarta

JAKARTA – Major Japanese hotel chain operator Fujita Kanko Inc. will open its first overseas serviced apartment complex in Indonesia to cater to Japanese business travelers and expatriates by offering the comforts of home.

The seven-story building Isoras Cikarang with 214 rooms will open on Friday in the industrial area of Lippo Cikarang in West Java province, some 35 kilometers east of the capital Jakarta, according to a company statement.

The apartment building will offer three types of units targeting business travelers, single expats and expats with families. Units ranging from 32 square meters to 64 square meters feature Japanese home appliances and have a kitchen and a Japanese-style entryway.

The complex will also feature an open-air public bath and a community space with table tennis and karaoke facilities. Japanese-speaking staff will be available 24 hours a day.

Rooms will be available for single-night stays or longer. Monthly rates start from 29 million rupiah (about ¥225,000), according to the firm.

“The height of furniture such as sofas and beds found in overseas serviced-apartments is generally taller than in Japan. By providing furniture of a lower height, Isoras has realized the comfort associated with a Japanese room,” said Masayuki Shinohara, president of PT. Fujita Kanko Indonesia.

The firm aims to seal long-term contracts for 80 percent of the rooms by the end of the year.

Fujita Kanko Inc's new serviced apartment in West Java province in Indonesia will cater to Japanese business travelers and expatriates. | NNA / VIA KYODO

