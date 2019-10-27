Ground Self-Defense Force members display a Rising Sun flag, which many in South Korea regard as a symbol of Japan's past militarism, at an event at Camp Asaka in Saitama Prefecture, last year. | KYODO

National / Politics

Japanese government to provide Korean explanation of Rising Sun flag on website to counter criticism

JIJI

Japan’s Foreign Ministry plans to provide an explanation in Korean on the use of the kyokujitsuki Rising Sun flag on its website, in addition to the Japanese and English versions.

The ministry hopes to counter moves to have Japan stop using the flag by South Korea, which criticizes it as a symbol of Japan’s past militarism, officials said.

An English passage currently on the ministry’s website says the design of the flag “has been widely used in Japan for a long time,” citing examples such as fishermen’s banners hoisted to signify large catches of fish.

The Maritime and Ground self-defense forces employ the design of the rising sun on their flags, which “are widely accepted in the international community,” the ministry says.

In South Korea, there is a strong aversion toward the Rising Sun flag, the same design used by the former Imperial Japanese military. The Korean Peninsula was under Japanese colonial rule from 1910 to 1945.

Last year, the MSDF skipped an international fleet review hosted by South Korea, which asked Japanese ships not to fly the Rising Sun flag. South Korea has also requested Japan to ban the use of the flag at venues of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi rejected the demand.

The ministry is looking at communicating Japan’s position in other languages, including French and Spanish, the officials said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Former Saitama Gov. Kiyoshi Ueda speaks before voters Sunday in Asaka, Saitama, Prefecture.
Ex-Saitama Gov. Ueda wins prefecture's Upper House by-election
Former Saitama Gov. Kiyoshi Ueda defeated the leader of a minor opposition party in a House of Councilors by-election Sunday in Saitama Prefecture, winning a seat in the upper chamber for the fi...
Prince Hisahito, 13, the sole son of Crown Prince Akishino, enters the Imperial Palace by car in Tokyo on Sept. 9. He is the only male heir to the Chrysanthemum Throne from the next generation, raising concerns over the sustainability of the current male-only imperial line.
Over 80% of public support an empress being allowed to sit on the imperial throne: poll
A whopping 81.9 percent of Japanese people said they are in favor of the idea of Japan having a reigning empress, while 13.5 percent are against it, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday. The same p...
Revelers, some in Halloween costumes, are blocked by police at the famed scramble crossing in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on Saturday night.
Tokyo's Shibuya abuzz with costumed pre-Halloween merrymakers on weekend amid heavy police presence
Shibuya was brimming with superheroes, otherworldly creatures and scores of police Saturday night as costumed revelers congregated in one of Tokyo's major entertainment districts on the weekend bef...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Ground Self-Defense Force members display a Rising Sun flag, which many in South Korea regard as a symbol of Japan's past militarism, at an event at Camp Asaka in Saitama Prefecture, last year. | KYODO

, ,