Japanese government to provide Korean explanation of Rising Sun flag on website to counter criticism

Japan’s Foreign Ministry plans to provide an explanation in Korean on the use of the kyokujitsuki Rising Sun flag on its website, in addition to the Japanese and English versions.

The ministry hopes to counter moves to have Japan stop using the flag by South Korea, which criticizes it as a symbol of Japan’s past militarism, officials said.

An English passage currently on the ministry’s website says the design of the flag “has been widely used in Japan for a long time,” citing examples such as fishermen’s banners hoisted to signify large catches of fish.

The Maritime and Ground self-defense forces employ the design of the rising sun on their flags, which “are widely accepted in the international community,” the ministry says.

In South Korea, there is a strong aversion toward the Rising Sun flag, the same design used by the former Imperial Japanese military. The Korean Peninsula was under Japanese colonial rule from 1910 to 1945.

Last year, the MSDF skipped an international fleet review hosted by South Korea, which asked Japanese ships not to fly the Rising Sun flag. South Korea has also requested Japan to ban the use of the flag at venues of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi rejected the demand.

The ministry is looking at communicating Japan’s position in other languages, including French and Spanish, the officials said.