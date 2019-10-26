Tourism ministers from the Group of 20 economies hold a meeting in Kutchan, Hokkaido, on Saturday. | KYODO

At Hokkaido meeting, G20 ministers vow to address over-tourism

KUTCHAN, HOKKAIDO – Tourism ministers from the Group of 20 major economies agreed Saturday to step up efforts to address friction between visitors and local residents and the destruction of nature through what is called over-tourism.

In a declaration issued after a two-day meeting in Kutchan, Hokkaido, the ministers agreed to “work toward managing tourism for the benefit of visitors and local communities.”

While welcoming tourism as a vehicle for economic growth and job creation, the declaration said the growth of tourism “creates important challenges” such as the preservation of natural resources, congestion management and the relationship with host communities.

“We must study measures to address friction between tourists and locals, as well as to protect the environment,” tourism minister Kazuyoshi Akaba, who presided over the meeting, said at a news conference.

Global cities such as Amsterdam in the Netherlands and Venice in Italy have suffered from issues related to overcrowding from an excess of tourists.

In Japan, issues like traffic congestion and garbage dumping are seen in tourist spots such as Mount Fuji, Kyoto and Kanagawa Prefecture’s Kamakura.

The G20 groups Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

