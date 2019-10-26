Farm damage from Typhoon Hagibis tops ¥100 billion

Damage caused to agriculture, forestry and fisheries industries by Typhoon Hagibis reached ¥102.73 billion as of Friday, the agriculture ministry said.

The amount is based on reports from 38 of the country’s 47 prefectures that were hit by Hagibis, which struck eastern and central Japan on Oct. 12 to 13. The storm inflicted serious damage to crops and agricultural facilities, including irrigation channels.

The total amount is expected to rise because many local governments are still unable to examine the extent of damage.

Twenty-nine prefectures, including Nagano, Fukushima and Gunma, suffered ¥8.56 billion in damage on farm crops, such as rice, apples and cucumbers, according to the ministry. Damage to farmland and agricultural facilities stood at ¥50.96 billion.

Supplies of farm crops, mainly cucumbers and eggplants, are decreasing, agriculture minister Taku Eto said at a news conference Friday.

At Tokyo’s central wholesale markets Thursday, cucumber prices stood at ¥449 per kilogram, about 80 percent higher compared with Oct. 12, when Hagibis crossed the Kanto region. Eggplant prices were about 30 percent higher at ¥379.

Last year’s torrential rains that struck western Japan left damage of some ¥340 billion to the farm, forestry and fisheries industries.

Meanwhile, two people have newly been confirmed dead from Hagibis, bringing the total death toll to 87 in 13 prefectures.

The body of a man in his 40s who had been missing since falling into a swollen irrigation channel Oct. 12 has been found in the sea off the city of Numazu in Shizuoka Prefecture, the city of Gotenba said Friday.

Saitama Prefecture said Friday that a 67-year-old man found dead in a ditch at a golf course in the city of Ageo was a victim of the typhoon.