Dennis Parada and his son, Kem Parada, stand at the site of the FBI's dig for Civil War-era gold in Dents Run, Pennsylvania, last year. On Thursday, an appeals court ordered Pennsylvania state officials to produce their communications with the FBI about the excavation, which was conducted on state-owned land. | AP

Pennsylvania told to produce documents about mystery 2018 FBI dig for Civil War-era gold

NEW YORK – Score one for the treasure hunters.

A father and son who believe they found a legendary cache of buried Civil War-era gold have been fighting for access to government documents about a 2018 FBI dig at the remote Pennsylvania site.

The FBI has said it found nothing at Dent’s Run. Dennis and Kem Parada of Finders Keepers say the FBI is hiding the truth.

On Thursday, an appeals court ordered Pennsylvania state officials to produce their communications with the FBI about the excavation, which was conducted on state-owned land. The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources had refused to provide the documents to Finders Keepers, citing a federal court order.

The state agency had no immediate comment. It’s not clear whether agency officials will appeal the ruling.

