Holocaust survivor Hanni Levy is seen last year at an extraordinary party convention in Hanover, Germany. Levy died at the age of 95. | JULIAN STRATENSCHULTE / DPA / VIA AP

World / Social Issues

Hanni Lévy, who survived Holocaust in Berlin hideout, dies at 95

AP

BERLIN – Hanni Levy, who survived the Holocaust hiding out in Berlin, has died. She was 95.

Claus Raefle, a German movie director who knew Levy, said Wednesday that Levy’s family informed him she had died overnight at her home in Paris. Her death was first reported by Jewish weekly Juedische Allgemeine.

Raefle’s 2017 film “The Invisibles” tells the story of four Jews, including Levy, trying to avoid deportation in the capital of Nazi Germany.

Born Hanni Weißenberg in 1924, Levy later recounted how she colored her hair blond and assumed the name Hannelore Winkler to evade suspicion. With the Nazis searching for her, Levy managed to find shelter with non-Jewish Berliners who Israel honored after the war as Righteous Among the Nations.

About 1,700 Jews survived the Holocaust in Berlin.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said the German leader was mourning Levy, an “impressive woman” whom she met last year.

“The story of her life moved many people,” Seibert tweeted.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is seen at the California Democratic Convention in San Francisco in June.
Trump seeks to block California as global climate leader
The Trump administration on Wednesday sued to try to block California from engaging in international efforts against climate change, charging that the state exceeded its constitutional authority by...
Police move the truck container where bodies were discovered, in Grays, Essex, Britain, Wednesday.
U.K. weighs human trafficking mass murder charges as 39 are found dead in truck container near Lo...
Investigators were trying to piece together the movements of a large cargo truck found Wednesday containing the bodies of 39 people in one of Britain's worst people smuggling tragedies. Details ...
U.S. President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during a news conference at the White House in Washington on Wednesday. Trump said he is lifting recently imposed sanctions against Turkey after the country complied with a cease-fire agreement with Kurdish forces in Syria.
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, claims cease-fire is permanent
President Donald Trump said Wednesday he will lift sanctions on Turkey after the NATO ally agreed to permanently stop fighting Kurdish forces in Syria and he defended his decision to withdraw Ameri...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Holocaust survivor Hanni Levy is seen last year at an extraordinary party convention in Hanover, Germany. Levy died at the age of 95. | JULIAN STRATENSCHULTE / DPA / VIA AP

, , , , , , , ,