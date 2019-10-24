Exelon Corp.'s Oyster Creek Generating Station in Lacey Township, New Jersey, is seen in 2010. The shutdown of one of the nation's oldest nuclear power plants last year is having a surprising, stinging consequence for a New Jersey bay. Tiny jellyfish that had been sucked into the Oyster Creek nuclear power plant and killed by heated water are now thriving and multiplying in the absence of that heat. | PETER ACKERMAN / THE ASBURY PARK PRESS / VIA AP

Shutdown of New Jersey nuke plant has a surprising stinging consequence: Return of the jellyfish

AP

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY – The shutdown of one of the nation’s oldest nuclear power plants last year is having a surprising, stinging consequence for a New Jersey bay considered to be one of the nation’s most fragile.

Tiny jellyfish that had been sucked into the Oyster Creek nuclear power plant and killed by heated water are now thriving and multiplying.

The environmental group Save Barnegat Bay held a conference Wednesday where scientists noted the increase of stinging sea nettles in the bay.

Oyster Creek, which closed in September 2018, had been altering conditions in the bay for decades, discharging water that was 10 degrees hotter than normal.

Fish and crab populations could benefit from the shutdown, even as species that were drawn to the warmer waters now leave the area.

