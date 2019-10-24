The Maritime Self-Defense Force's Samidare destroyer participates in joint training with the United States in April 2017. | DEFENSE MINISTRY / VIA KYODO

National

Japan's MSDF and Chinese Navy hold first joint military drills in eight years

by Jesse Johnson

Staff Writer

The Maritime Self-Defense Force has conducted “goodwill exercises” with the Chinese Navy for the first time in eight years, the MSDF has said in a statement.

The training, which saw the Japanese destroyer Samidare and the Chinese guided-missile destroyer Taiyuan practice communications such as radio usage while sailing side by side in waters south of the Kanto region on Oct. 16, comes amid warming ties between the two Asian powers. It was reportedly just the third instance of joint training between the two militaries.

The MSDF aimed to improve tactical skills, strengthen cooperation and promote mutual understanding with the Chinese military, according to the statement released Tuesday.

The Taiyuan, a Type 052D destroyer known colloquially in China as the Chinese Aegis, arrived at the port of Yokosuka in Kanagawa Prefecture on Oct. 11 to participate in Japan’s international fleet review the following week.

That event, however, was canceled after Typhoon Hagibis tore through the area just a day after it arrived, bringing heavy rains and causing widespread flood damage.

The goodwill drill is widely seen as the latest attempt by the two countries to revive defense exchanges, which were suspended due to tensions over the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, which are also claimed by China, where they are known as the Diaoyu.

China routinely sends government-backed ships into the waters surrounding the tiny islets — prompting Japan to send its own vessels — as part of what observers say is a strategy intended to wear down Japan.

Recent years have also seen China’s increasingly capable military punch further into the western Pacific, including through key strategic passageways near Okinawa Prefecture and elsewhere.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has worked to repair ties with Beijing since relations soured in the early 2010s over the Senkakus and history issues. In late June, he met Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka to lay the groundwork for Xi’s first state visit to Japan next spring, touting relations between the “eternal neighboring countries” as much improved.

But while political ties are “back on a normal track,” a survey late last month found that 85 percent of Japanese, a record high, have unfavorable views of China — a stunning contrast with Abe’s talk of creating a “new era” of friendship with Japan’s top Asian rival.

According to the Pew Research Center’s latest Global Attitudes survey, released Sept. 30, Japan was the most negative toward China among the 32 countries polled.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Noh actors stage a performance of "Shakkyo," which also features a lion dance, before foreign guests during a banquet hosted by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie, on Wednesday evening at the Hotel New Otani in central Tokyo.
Abe treats foreign dignitaries in Japan for the imperial ceremony to banquet featuring traditiona...
Foreign dignitaries enjoyed a rare show combining different Japanese traditional arts on Wednesday at a banquet following the enthronement ceremony of Emperor Naruhito the previous day. D...
South Korea's Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon (left) and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meet at Abe's official residence in Tokyo on Thursday.
Abe meets with South Korean prime minister amid frosty ties
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held talks with South Korea's prime minister, Lee Nak-yon, on Thursday, in a meeting closely watched for signs that the neighboring countries can put aside their heated di...
Volunteers remove mud from underneath the floor of a house in the city of Nagano on Sunday.
Over 90% of homes flooded by Typhoon Hagibis ineligible for Japan government support
More than 90 percent of the approximately 68,000 homes damaged by the destructive Typhoon Hagibis were flooded at levels of less than 1 meter, the government said Wednesday, making the homeowners u...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Maritime Self-Defense Force's Samidare destroyer participates in joint training with the United States in April 2017. | DEFENSE MINISTRY / VIA KYODO

, , , , ,