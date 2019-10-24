Resona group banks launch Kansai revitalization team

Four banks in the Resona Holdings Inc. group have set up a project to expand business relations with small companies and revitalize the local economy in the Kansai region, Resona Bank Vice President Hajime Kosaka said in a recent interview.

The project will be run by a team of around 50 officials of 16 departments at Resona Bank, Saitama Resona Bank, Kansai Mirai Bank and Minato Bank.

With the Kansai region slated to host the 2025 World Expo in the city of Osaka, bidding to develop casino-featuring integrated resorts and enjoying a rise in the number of visitors from abroad, the initiative aims to assist small companies in the region to take advantage of the imminent uptick in the local economy.

“It’s our major role to let small companies get involved in positive trends and grab business opportunities,” said Kosaka, who is in charge of Resona Bank’s operations in western Japan.

In November, the project team will hold seminars on work such as gardening and security at integrated resorts, taught by officials of major foreign resort operators.

“By letting our business partners receive the fruit of local economic revitalization, we aim to get the ‘reflective merits'” of enriched partners contributing to increased revenue for the banking group, Kosaka added.