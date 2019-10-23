National / Crime & Legal

Three arrested at anti-imperial rallies in Tokyo protesting emperor's enthronement ceremony

Kyodo

Three people were arrested Tuesday as citizens opposed to the imperial system rallied in Tokyo’s upscale Ginza district and other areas, protesting the emperor’s enthronement ceremony held at the Imperial Palace the same day, police said.

The three were arrested on suspicion of obstructing officers from performing their duty after clashing with riot police deployed to the area, the police said.

According to organizers, around 500 people marched approximately 2 kilometers, between JR Shinbashi Station and Kyobashi subway station, chanting “(The ceremony) violates the Constitution. Let’s end the imperial system,” and other slogans.

Separately, similar rallies were held in other parts of Tokyo, including the districts of Yurakucho and Nihonbashi, where, at times, protesters were seen arguing with supposed right-wing groups.

“(The ceremony) gives the impression that the emperor is the head of state. We cannot allow (the rite) because it violates the constitutional separation of state and religion,” said Koichi Shin, 60, who participated in the rally.

Security was tight in Tokyo on Tuesday with police on the highest alert level in 20 years, as some 2,000 guests, including 420 dignitaries from about 190 countries and international organizations, attended the ceremony.

Up to 26,000 police were mobilized from across the country to guard the capital.

Police stood watch from the roadside of the Imperial Palace grounds, where many had gathered from early morning to celebrate Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement.

Numerous roads were closed off to accommodate the transport of the imperial couple and foreign dignitaries attending the ceremony, with traffic restrictions enforced across Tokyo.

Counterterrorist emergency response teams and police drone units were on standby to deal with any potential threats.

Embassies and accommodation facilities were heavily guarded by police, who were also on the lookout for suspicious objects at airports and major train stations.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Rob Kraft, director of undersea operations at Vulcan Inc., reviews sonar scans of a warship from the World War II Battle of Midway that was found by the crew of the research vessel Petrel on Sunday off Midway Atoll in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. The crew confirmed the ship was the flagship Japanese aircraft carrier Akagi.
Researchers confirm second Japanese aircraft carrier from WWII Battle of Midway is Akagi
A crew of deep-sea explorers and historians looking for lost World War II warships have found a second Japanese aircraft carrier that went down in the historic Battle of Midway. Vulcan Inc.'s di...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during a Lower House plenary session at the Diet in Tokyo on Oct. 4.
Lower House breakup by year-end now seen unlikely
After Typhoon Hagibis caused extensive damage in Japan earlier this month, it is now increasingly unlikely for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to dissolve the House of Representatives, the powerful Lower...
Emperor Naruhito leaves the Pine Chamber of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo after proclaiming his enthronement before roughly 2,000 guests from home and overseas in a ceremony on Tuesday.
Foreign nationals fascinated by emperor's enthronement ceremony
A number of foreigners visited the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday to take in the atmosphere of Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony, despite tight security and bad weather, expressing f...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

People opposed to Japan's imperial system stage a rally in Tokyo Tuesday, calling for an immediate end to Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony held the same day. | KYODO

, , , , ,