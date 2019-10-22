Asia Pacific

U.S. wins ownership of seized North Korean cargo ship

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – The United States was awarded ownership of a North Korean cargo ship that was seized for violating international sanctions, the U.S. Justice Department said.

The Wise Honest — the first North Korean vessel to be seized by the U.S. for sanctions violation — was caught carrying a $3 million shipment of coal in Indonesian waters last year and later handed over to the US.

The latest ruling by the Southern District of New York finalizes the U.S. government’s seizure of the North Korean vessel and ends its use in a “criminal scheme,” the Justice Department said in a statement.

“This order of forfeiture sinks the Wise Honest’s career as one of North Korea’s largest sanctions-busting vessels,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers.

The court ordered the vessel to be forfeited to the U.S. government and for the Treasury Department to “dispose of” it.

Washington filed a civil forfeiture complaint for the ownership of the Wise Honest in May, court documents showed.

Petitions were filed in July and September by the families of two victims of North Korean torture including the parents of Otto Warmbier, a U.S. student who died shortly after Pyongyang released him in a state of coma.

The Warmbiers and the family of Kim Dong Shik — a pastor believed to have been detained, tortured and executed in the North in 2000 — were seeking a claim in the vessel but had “resolved” their petitions, the documents showed.

The Justice Department thanked the Warmbiers for “their willingness to voluntarily withdraw their claim” in its statement.

The Wise Honest — one of the largest cargo ships in North Korea’s fleet — was detained in Indonesia in April 2018 and seized by the U.S. a year later.

It marked the first such seizure after years of high seas cat-and-mouse games in which North Korean shippers renamed their vessels, used false flags and turned off their tracking devices to avoid detection.

The seizure came with nuclear talks deadlocked since the collapse of a second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi in February.

Pyongyang has protested the seizure and has warned of “undesirable consequences” if it was not returned.

North Korea is sanctioned under multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions for its nuclear and missile programs, and lifting of some of the measures was a key demand from Pyongyang at the Hanoi summit that ended without a deal.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

This undated photo shows Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn sitting on the throne with his official consort, Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi, at the royal palace.
Thai king strips his consort of royal titles for disloyalty
Thailand's king has stripped his royal consort of her titles and military ranks for disloyalty, accusing her of seeking to undermine the position of his official wife, the country's queen, for her ...
A man sits near a banner showing illustrations of Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his deputy Ma'ruf Amin in Jakarta on Sunday.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo sets sights on $7 trillion economy with new cabinet
Indonesian President Joko Widodo's new Cabinet is taking shape, with some well-known business figures set to join his team as he pledges to put the world's fourth most-populous country on path t...
A pedestrian looks at the entrance to the Kowloon Mosque covered in blue-dyed liquid sprayed by a police water cannon vehicle during a protest in the Tsim Sha Tsui district of Hong Kong on Sunday.
Hong Kong leaders apologize to mosque for water cannon incident
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam apologized on Monday after police hit a major mosque with a water cannon as they battled protesters during another day of political unrest in the Asian financial hub....

, , , , ,