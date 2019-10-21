South Sudan's President Salva Kiir shakes hands with opposition leader Riek Machar (right) after meetings Sunday to discuss outstanding issues to the peace deal. Machar made an impassioned plea to a visiting United Nations Security Council delegation that met with him and President Salva Kiir, to urge speedier progress in pulling the country out of a five-year civil war. | AP

World

South Sudan's opposition leader warns of return to civil war if coalition regime is rushed

AP

JUBA – South Sudan’s opposition leader Riek Machar warned Sunday that the country could return to civil war if a coalition government is formed by a Nov. 12 deadline and he asked for another months-long delay for the crucial step in a fragile peace deal.

Machar made an impassioned plea to a visiting United Nations Security Council delegation that met with him and President Salva Kiir to urge speedier progress in pulling the country out of a five-year civil war that killed almost 400,000 people.

“Suppose we form a government on the 12th, you know what’s going to happen? The cease-fire we’ve been enjoying for over a year will erupt,” said the visiting Machar, whose opposition has said he won’t return to South Sudan for good until security arrangements are in place.

The previous attempt at Kiir and Machar sharing power ended in renewed fighting and Machar fleeing the country on foot in 2016. The issues being discussed today are the same ones that led to that earlier failure, the opposition leader said.

But the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Kelly Craft, said the council was “disappointed” by Machar’s warnings. The U.S. has said it would reevaluate its relationship with South Sudan if next month’s deadline isn’t met.

The Security Council still wants the Nov. 12 deadline met, South Sudan government spokesman Michael Makuei said: “No change of schedule nor change of program.”

The opposition, however, now wants a three-month delay, Makuei said.

One key outstanding issue is security. Machar and Kiir were told Sunday that it would take at least three months to train at least 41,500 fighters and troops into a unified national army along with a 3,000-member VIP protection force.

South Sudan’s government has said the international community should help fund that process.

The Security Council “is of the view that nothing is impossible, nothing is unsurmountable,” said South Africa’s ambassador to the U.N., Jerry Matthews Matjila. The remaining issues can be discussed by an inclusive government, he said.

One South Sudan expert said the international community is making a mistake.

“The U.N. Security Council took the wrong approach today,” Alan Boswell, senior analyst with the International Crisis Group, told The Associated Press.

“Rather than fixate on Nov. 12, everyone should be focused on pressuring the parties to resolve the issues necessary to form a viable government at less risk of collapse,” he said. “There are much worse scenarios than another delay.”

Another expert suggested a different approach.

South Sudan’s government “has consistently acted in bad faith,” said Klem Ryan, former coordinator of the Security Council’s panel of experts monitoring sanctions against South Sudan. “They need to be treated as illegitimate through increased international isolation by the diplomatic community until such time as they show a genuine desire to meet the needs of the people of South Sudan.”

The world’s youngest nation erupted in civil war just two years after winning independence from Sudan as Kiir and his deputy, Machar, clashed and their supporters took up arms. Millions have since been displaced and the oil-rich country’s economy has been shattered.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Members of a special unit of the Mexican Army and local police conduct a patrol as part of an operation to increase security after cartel gunmen clashed with federal forces, resulting in the release of Ovidio Guzman from detention, the son of drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, in Culiacan, in Sinaloa state, Mexico, Saturday.
Showered in blaze of bullets, upscale Mexican neighborhood in shock after cartel assault
The trendy bars and restaurants along the main strip of the Mexican city overwhelmed late last week by an army of cartel gunmen slowly began their recovery over the weekend even as many traumatized...
White House Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington Thursday. Mulvaney said Sunday he has "absolutely not" been asked to resign over his public admission that Donald Trump had tied military aid for Ukraine to Kyiv's opening a probe into the Democrats.
White House admits G7 summit at Trump property would look 'lousy' but claims pushback came as a s...
President Donald Trump dropped plans to hold an international summit at his Doral resort in Florida after realizing "it looks lousy" to steer business to his own property, his acting chief of staff...
A soldier walks through the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team motor pool at Fort Stewart, Georgia, in 2009. U.S. Army officials said Sunday three soldiers were killed and three others were injured when the armored vehicle they were riding in rolled over into water during training at Fort Stewart.
Three U.S. soldiers killed in rollover crash at Fort Stewart in Georgia
U.S. Army officials say three soldiers were killed and three others were injured when the armored vehicle they were riding in rolled over into water during training at Fort Stewart in Georgia. O...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir shakes hands with opposition leader Riek Machar (right) after meetings Sunday to discuss outstanding issues to the peace deal. Machar made an impassioned plea to a visiting United Nations Security Council delegation that met with him and President Salva Kiir, to urge speedier progress in pulling the country out of a five-year civil war. | AP

, , , , , ,