The road is deserted in the northern Italian city of Bolzano Sunday. Italian authorities evacuated 4,000 people from the center of the city to defuse a World War II bomb found during construction. | G.NEWS / ANSA / VIA AP

World

Italian experts defuse U.S. WWII bomb in northern city

AP

MILAN, ITALY – Italian authorities evacuated 4,000 people from the center of the northern city of Bolzano on Sunday to defuse a World War II bomb found during construction.

Three experts defused the 500-pound American bomb during a three-hour operation that also forced 60,000 people to stay in their homes and closed sporting complexes and churches, the news agency ANSA reported.

An alarm signaled the all-clear to reopen the city center just before noon, as well as a nearby north-south highway and rail line both connecting Italy with Austria and Germany.

The bomb was found close to the city’s central cathedral and not far from the train station — the likely wartime target — during excavation work for a new shopping center.

The online news site Neue Suedtiroler Tageszeitung said after being defused, the bomb was brought to a secure site nearby for a controlled explosion.

According to historian Ettore Frangipane, Bolzano, in the northern Alto-Adige region bordering Austria, suffered 13 major World War II bombing raids that damaged 60 percent of the city and killed 200 people.

Alto Adige was part of a broad swath of northern Italy that remained under Nazi occupation long after Italy’s 1943 surrender to the Allies.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

British national newspapers are displayed for sale with their Brexit-related front pages at a supermarket in Surbiton, southwest London, Sunday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pressing ahead to try to win parliamentary backing for his new Brexit deal as the European Union considers his grudging request to extend the looming Oct. 31 Brexit deadline.
Despite grudging delay request, Johnson faces frenzied week as Brexit deadline nears
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a frenzied week of activity in Parliament, and possibly in the courts, as he tries to woo rebellious lawmakers in time to meet the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline...
Thousands of demonstrators stage an anti-government protest in downtown Beirut Sunday.
'Thieves': Hundreds of thousands of Lebanese revolt against their leaders in rare sign of unity
Hundreds of thousands thronged public squares in the capital and across Lebanon on Sunday in the largest protests the country has seen since 2005, unifying an often divided public in revolt against...
Image Not Available
Caught up in Trump impeachment, U.S. diplomats fight back
Three years of simmering frustration inside the State Department is boiling over on Capitol Hill as a parade of current and former diplomats testify to their concerns about the Trump administration...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The road is deserted in the northern Italian city of Bolzano Sunday. Italian authorities evacuated 4,000 people from the center of the city to defuse a World War II bomb found during construction. | G.NEWS / ANSA / VIA AP

, , , ,