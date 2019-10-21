World / Crime & Legal

Al-Qaida leader killed in anti-terror raid, Tunisia says

AFP-JIJI

TUNIS – An al-Qaida leader was killed and another wounded during an anti-terror raid in Tunisia on Sunday, according to the country’s defense ministry.

Tunisian armed forces and national guardsmen led the operation against al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) in the mountainous Kasserine region near the Algerian border, ministry spokesman Mohamed Zekri told AFP.

“A terrorist leader from the Okba Ibn Nafaa group was killed” and another injured in the ongoing operation, he said.

Okba Ibn Nafaa is the Tunisian branch of AQIM.

Various jihadi groups are active in the rugged frontier region of Kasserine, including the Islamic State group-affiliated Jund al-Khalifa, or “Soldiers of the Caliphate.

Security forces regularly carry out raids in the area.

Tunisia faced a rise in jihadi activity after its 2011 revolution, with attacks killing dozens of security personnel, civilians and foreign tourists.

While the security situation has significantly improved since a series of deadly attacks in 2015, Tunisia has maintained a state of emergency for four years and assaults against security forces have persisted.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Orlando Tercero visits with his mother, Martha Moreno, during a court recess in Managua Oct. 11. Moreno is accused of killing 22-year-old U.S. nursing student Haley Anderson in 2018 in New York. The court proceeding is taking place in Managua with a Nicaraguan prosecutor and a Nicaraguan judge applying that country's law.
Slaying took place in New York but Nicaragua hosts trial, witnesses testify via video link
Witnesses have gathered in a small city in upstate New York over the past three weeks to testify in the trial of a man accused of strangling a young nursing student. But there is no jury, no Americ...
British national newspapers are displayed for sale with their Brexit-related front pages at a supermarket in Surbiton, southwest London, Sunday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pressing ahead to try to win parliamentary backing for his new Brexit deal as the European Union considers his grudging request to extend the looming Oct. 31 Brexit deadline.
Despite grudging delay request, Johnson faces frenzied week as Brexit deadline nears
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a frenzied week of activity in Parliament, and possibly in the courts, as he tries to woo rebellious lawmakers in time to meet the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline...
The road is deserted in the northern Italian city of Bolzano Sunday. Italian authorities evacuated 4,000 people from the center of the city to defuse a World War II bomb found during construction.
Italian experts defuse U.S. WWII bomb in northern city
Italian authorities evacuated 4,000 people from the center of the northern city of Bolzano on Sunday to defuse a World War II bomb found during construction. Three experts defused the 500-pound ...

, , ,