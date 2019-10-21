Demonstrators receive medical treatment in a hospital after police fired on people protesting over a Facebook post by a Hindu who allegedly defamed the Prophet Mohammed, in Barisal, Bangladesh, Sunday. At least four people were killed and nearly 50 injured after police fired on thousands of Bangladeshi Muslims protesting the Facebook post. | AFP-JIJI

Business

Bangladesh police say violence over Facebook post leaves four dead

AP

DHAKA – At least four people were killed and dozens injured Sunday after security officials in southern Bangladesh opened fire to disperse hundreds of Muslims during a protest over an alleged social media post undermining Islam’s Prophet Muhammad, police said.

The violence took place in Borhanuddin in the southern district of Bhola when angry protesters demanded the punishment of a Hindu man for the alleged Facebook comment, said local police chief Sarkar Mohammad Kaisar. The man denied making the comment, saying his Facebook account had been hacked.

Kaisar said four people were killed and the injured, including about a dozen police officials, were being treated in local hospitals. Bangladesh’s leading newspapers said about 100 people were injured.

Bhola is 72 miles (116 km) south of the capital, Dhaka.

Local authorities held a meeting Sunday to try to defuse the tensions that began Friday as the Facebook post gained attention in the area. But the angry protesters started attacking security officials, prompting them to retaliate, Kaisar said.

He said that following a complaint by the Facebook account holder, police detained three people for allegedly hacking the account.

Communal tensions often pop up in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, with minority groups saying they face discrimination.

Bangladesh is a parliamentary democracy and its legal system is based on British common law. Despite demands by hard-line Islamist groups, authorities in Bangladesh have long refused to introduce tougher Islamic laws in the South Asian nation.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Australian newspapers unite in protest over media restrictions
Australia's biggest newspapers were expected to run front pages on Monday made up to appear heavily redacted to protest recent legislation that restricts press freedoms, a rare show of unity by the...
U.S. District Judge Avern Cohn is photographed in his office in Detroit Thursday. Cohn has declined to order prison sentences in an investigation of millions of dollars sent to Yemen by a group of Detroit-area men. Nine people have pleaded guilty, mostly for failing to register as a money transfer business. Cohn said Yemen's financial system is a mess and its residents desperately need help.
Detroit-area men who sent millions to Yemen without authorization spared prison
A group of Detroit-area men opened bank accounts to move millions of dollars to Yemen, their war-torn native country. Their crime: They didn't register as a money transfer business. Their luck: ...
A farmer works on cocoa pods in Toumodi, Cote d'Ivoire.
Against the tide, cocoa growers plan to suspend ethical programs
In a world that is growing increasingly concerned about corporate commitments to environmental and social responsibility, top cocoa producers Cote d'Ivoire and Ghana are planning to make a move tha...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Demonstrators receive medical treatment in a hospital after police fired on people protesting over a Facebook post by a Hindu who allegedly defamed the Prophet Mohammed, in Barisal, Bangladesh, Sunday. At least four people were killed and nearly 50 injured after police fired on thousands of Bangladeshi Muslims protesting the Facebook post. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,