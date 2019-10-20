Embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to attend Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony

Embattled Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam will be one of approximately 400 guests for Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony in Tokyo on Tuesday, in a visit that could prompt criticism of Japan amid ongoing pro-democracy protests in the Chinese city.

The Hong Kong government said in a statement Sunday that Lam will leave Monday for Tokyo to attend the enthronement ceremonies and will return Tuesday evening. It was not immediately clear if Lam had been on the initial guest list, which reportedly includes Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, who will represent his country, or if Lam will be part of Wang’s delegation.

On Sunday, police in Hong Kong fired tear gas and protesters set fires in a bank branch and subway entrances as tens of thousands of people protested despite an official ban on their activities and attacks on the march’s promoters.

Tokyo has refrained from taking a tough line on Beijing’s response during the four months of protests, despite an international outcry.

During a bilateral meeting a day before the Osaka Group of 20 summit in June, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to maintain the “one country, two systems” philosophy. This, along with brief statements by then-Foreign Minister Taro Kono at news conferences and a tweet in which he said he was “heartbroken” for those injured in the protests, were the strongest responses thus far by Tokyo amid warming ties with Beijing.

Relations soured in the early part of this decade over sovereignty and history issues, but Xi is due to make his first state visit to Japan next spring.

Still, any visit by Lam could expose the Japanese government to criticism, considering its relatively kid-gloves approach to the Hong Kong protests.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, Britain’s Prince Charles, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi are also set to attend Tuesday’s ceremonies.

South Korea plans to send Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, rather than President Moon Jae-in, amid sharply deteriorating ties between the two countries over wartime history and trade policy.

The Sokui no Rei (ceremony of accession), is one of the biggest events pertaining to Emperor Naruhito’s ascension to the chrysanthemum throne. Representatives from over 190 countries and organizations around the globe are expected to attend, as well as members of the government.

The ceremony will see guests in attendance witnessing Emperor Naruhito’s declaration of his official enthronement.