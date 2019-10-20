Big guns spout flames in Wonsan in April 2017 during a "combined fire demonstration" celebrating the 85th anniversary of the North Korean military in this image made from video broadcast in a news bulletin by North Korean television. | KNA / VIA AP

Asia Pacific

U.S. offered to help North Korea build up tourist area in exchange for denuclearization: report

by Jesse Johnson

Staff Writer

The U.S. reportedly offered a long-term plan to help North Korea develop a tourist area in return for denuclearization during recent working-level talks in Stockholm that ended with the North side walking out, according to a new report.

American negotiators had drafted a plan to help build up the Kalma tourist area, the South’s Hankook Ilbo newspaper reported Saturday, citing an unidentified top South Korean diplomat. The report didn’t say how the North Koreans responded to the offer, but chief nuclear negotiator Kim Myong Gil portrayed the U.S. as inflexible after the talks earlier this month, blasting the Americans for not giving up “their old viewpoint and attitude.”

Experts have said the North has put a priority on having suffocating U.S.-led U.N. sanctions eased before taking further steps toward denuclearization. The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly said the North can only have access to “a bright future” when it first abandons its nukes.

Trump, a real estate magnate himself, has alluded to the “great beaches” of the Wonsan-Kalma tourist area as a way North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could develop his country economically — if it relinquishes its atomic arsenal.

Speaking after his landmark Singapore summit with Kim in June last year, Trump was effusive about area’s potential.

“I said, boy, look at that view,” he said at the time. “Wouldn’t that make a great condo? And I explained, I said, ‘you know, instead of doing that you could have the best hotels in the world right there. Think of it from a real estate perspective. You have South Korea, you have China, and they own the land in the middle. How bad is that, right? It’s great.'”

Kim has been pushing to complete the resort’s construction, initially setting a deadline of this month, but later extending that to next April to coincide with the Day of the Sun, the birthday of the North’s founder and Kim’s grandfather, Kim Il Sung.

While rapid construction on the site has been ongoing since last year, the North Korea-watching website 38 North in May reported “dramatic and remarkable changes” to the area, which consists of a huge complex with hotels, a marina, a sports complex, waterslides and more.

Kim highlighted the project in his annual New Year address and is reported to have visited the area — which in the past has hosted large-scale military exercises — numerous times.

Some experts, however, pointed out that Kim could view the U.S. proposal as nothing more than an opening for forces hostile to his family dynasty to plant their roots in the isolated country.

“It boggles my mind that we think Kim will see a western developed resort in NK as a reward, rather than a threat to his rule,” Vipin Narang, a North Korea expert and professor of international relations at MIT, wrote on Twitter.

In a possible sign of the North Korean leader’s dissatisfaction with the direction of the U.S. negotiations, Kim made another trek — this time atop a white steed — to the summit of the country’s most sacred mountain, a move that has typically surrounded key events and major leadership decisions, according to analysts.

It’s unclear what decisions may be in the cards for Kim, but in April, he set a fast-approaching year-end deadline for the United States to make a “bold decision” in the nuclear talks, or risk the complete collapse of the negotiations — and likely a return to 2017 levels of missile and nuclear tests.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

A couple sit at a nearly empty restaurant on Raway beach on the Thai island of Phuket on Oct. 2.
Thai tourism meccas suffer from U.S.-China trade war, strong baht
Hotels on Thailand's most popular holiday island have been forced to slash prices, with rooms left vacant and beaches sparse due to a plunge in Chinese visitors caused by the U.S. trade war and ...
Protesters hold umbrellas and a Catalonia independence flag as they march in Hong Kong on Sunday. Protesters again flooded streets, ignoring a police ban on the rally and demanding the government meet their demands for accountability and political rights.
Thousands of Hong Kong protesters stage illegal march as metro stations close
Thousands of Hong Kong protesters, many wearing masks in defiance of emergency laws, staged an illegal march through the Kowloon district Sunday in a test the strength of the pro-democracy campa...
Image Not Available
New Chinese commercial rockets to make test flights starting next year
China will launch test flights for the next two space rockets in its Smart Dragon series meant for commercial use in 2020 and 2021, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday, as an expecte...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Big guns spout flames in Wonsan in April 2017 during a "combined fire demonstration" celebrating the 85th anniversary of the North Korean military in this image made from video broadcast in a news bulletin by North Korean television. | KNA / VIA AP U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un talk before a meeting at the Demilitarized Zone in Panmunjom, South Korea, on June 30. | AFP/GETTY IMAGES

, , , , , , ,