Comet 2I/Borisov, imaged by the Hubble Space Telescope NASA, ESA, D. Jewitt (UCLA) / via AP | AP

World / Science & Health

Hubble Telescope zooms in on interstellar visitor

AP, Reuters

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – The Hubble Space Telescope has captured the best pictures yet of our newest interstellar visitor.

The comet is zooming by us at a blistering 110,000 mph (177,000 kph). Hubble caught some glam shots over the weekend from a distance of 260 million miles (420 million km). The photos were released Wednesday.

It is the second known interstellar visitor to swoop through our solar system. An amateur astronomer from Crimea, Gennady Borisov, discovered the comet in August, two years after the first alien guest, a cigar-shaped rock known as ‘Oumuamua, popped up.

“It’s a puzzle why these two are so different,” David Jewitt of the University of California, Los Angeles, who led the Hubble observation team, said in a statement.

On the other hand, it is “very remarkable” that the comet’s properties appear to be similar to those of our own solar system’s building blocks, said Amaya Moro-Martin of the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore.

Polish astronomers using ground telescopes have reported that the comet — called Comet 2I/Borisov — looks reddish, with a nucleus about 1 mile (2 km) across.

“Its properties determined so far — morphology, color, estimated size — are remarkably similar to the native solar system comets. This is important because it shows that comets exist in interstellar space, confirming long-standing predictions, and it tells us that comets similar to the ones we know from this solar system also form around other stars,” said astronomer Michal Drahus of Jagiellonian University in Poland.

Both 2I/Borisov and ‘Oumuamua formed in other planetary systems and were ejected by gravitational perturbations into interstellar space as orphans wandering the cosmos.

The speed and path of 2I/Borisov demonstrated that it did not originate in our solar system, Jagiellonian University astronomer Piotr Guzik said. Guzik added that he expects that within a decade or so a space probe will be sent from Earth to visit an interstellar object.

The comet will make its closest approach to the sun in December and reach Jupiter’s distance by mid-2020, before heading back toward interstellar space. Hubble — along with other telescopes — will be on the lookout into next year.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Protesters burn garbage containers during protests in Barcelona, Spain, on Tuesday.
Cars burn in Barcelona as pro-Catalan independence protesters snub calls for calm
Protesters clashed with police in the Spanish region of Catalonia on Wednesday, with some setting cars ablaze on the third day of disturbances caused by convictions handed down to leaders of a fail...
A woman enters a Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles drivers license service center Oct. 8 in Hialeah, Florida. The U.S. Census Bureau has asked the 50 states for driver's license information, months after President Donald Trump ordered the collection of citizenship information.
U.S. Census Bureau confirms requests for drivers' records are tied to Trump citizenship question
The U.S. Census Bureau is acknowledging that its recent request for state driver's license records is the result of President Donald Trump's order to use administrative records to compile citizensh...
Charlotte Charles, mother of Harry Dunn, who died after his motorbike was involved in an August accident in Britain with Anne Sacoolas, wife of an American diplomat, speaks at a news conference joined by family members Monday in New York.
Trump says he thought grieving U.K. parents wanted to meet driver who killed their son amid diplo...
President Donald Trump says he thought the grieving parents of a British teenager who was killed in a car crash involving an American diplomat's wife wanted to meet with the woman during a White Ho...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

VIA REUTERS Comet 2I/Borisov, imaged by the Hubble Space Telescope NASA, ESA, D. Jewitt (UCLA) / via AP | AP

, ,