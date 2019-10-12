Katheryn Strang is reunited with her toy fox terrier Dutchess at Humane Animal Rescue on Friday in Pittsburgh. | PITTSBURGH POST-GAZETTE / VIA AP

World / Offbeat

Lost dog found 12 years later and almost 2,000 km away in Pittsburgh

AP

PITTSBURGH – A toy fox terrier that disappeared from its family’s south Florida home in 2007 was found several states away in Pittsburgh and reunited with its owner on Friday.

The 14-year-old, named Dutchess, was found hungry, shivering and in serious need of a nail trim under a shed on Monday, according to Humane Animal Rescue.

The property owner took the dog to a Humane Animal Rescue location, where staffers were able to locate a microchip and trace the dog back to its owners in Boca Raton, Florida.

The dog’s owner, Katheryn Strang, drove all the way to Pittsburgh for an emotional reunion with Dutchess.

Boca Raton, Florida, is about 1,130 miles (1,820 kilometers) from Pittsburgh.

Strang said she couldn’t believe it when she got the call that her dog had been found after all these years.

She said her son opened the door after school one day and Dutchess got out and they never saw her again. They were living in Orlando at the time near a very busy street and she assumed the dog was either hit or scooped up by someone.

She checked shelters daily in the weeks after Dutchess went missing, and continued to pay the annual fee on the microchip, as well as update her contact information whenever she moved.

“They are like your babies. You don’t give up hope,” she said at a news conference after reuniting with Dutchess.

As she kissed and hugged her long-lost pet, she murmured to the dog: “Where have you been?”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This Adelanto U.S. Immigration and Enforcement Processing Center operated by GEO Group, Inc., a Florida-based company specializing in privatized corrections, in Adelanto, California
California outlaws private prisons and immigrant detention centers
California on Friday banned private prisons and immigrant detention centers under a bill signed by the liberal state's governor. The measure stipulates that beginning next year, the state's Depa...
Donald Trump
Judges block Trump's green card denials for immigrants on public aid
Federal judges in three states on Friday temporarily blocked Donald Trump's policy to deny green cards to many immigrants who use Medicaid, food stamps and other government benefits, dealing a setb...
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch arrives to testify in the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Trump on Friday.
Former envoy to Ukraine testifies Trump pushed to oust her
Testifying in defiance of President Donald Trump's ban, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch told House impeachment investigators Friday that Trump himself had pressured the State De...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Katheryn Strang is reunited with her toy fox terrier Dutchess at Humane Animal Rescue on Friday in Pittsburgh. | PITTSBURGH POST-GAZETTE / VIA AP

, , ,