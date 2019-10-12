A banner explaining the reduced tax rate system is displayed at an Aeon shopping mall in Chiba on Oct. 1. | BLOOMBERG

Business

Japan's tax hike-related reward points total ¥6 billion in first week

JIJI

The industry ministry said Friday that the total amount of reward points related to a recent tax increase given through a state-funded program, introduced Oct. 1, reached some ¥6 billion in the first week through Monday.

The program, aimed at offsetting the economic hit from the consumption tax hike from 8 percent to 10 percent at the start of the month, will continue until the end of June next year.

Consumers who use cashless payment methods to buy goods and services at stores and other facilities are rewarded with points worth up to 5 percent of the purchase amount. One point can be used as one yen when those customers make a cashless transaction the next time.

The industry ministry said that the program had “a steady start,” with the number of stores and others participating in the program coming to around 520,000 as of Friday. The figure is still around a quarter of the total of some 2 million stores eligible to take part in the initiative.

The government, which subsidizes stores to make up for revenue lost from awarding the points, estimates the amount of funds to cover the subsidies at some ¥180 billion under its budget for fiscal 2019, which ends next March.

But a senior ministry official said that points are being rewarded “at a faster pace than predicted under the budget,” suggesting that the ministry will hold discussions with the Finance Ministry about an additional budget in the event of a shortfall in funding.

The industry ministry also said that it has fixed about 90 percent of the roughly 200,000 mistakes in information regarding participating stores on the program’s official website. The ministry will correct the remaining mistakes next week, it said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Guests visit Huawei Technologies Co.'s Songshan Lake New Campus in Dongguan, China, on May 31.
China's Huawei claims it experiences 1 million cyberattacks per day
Huawei Technologies Co., China's tech giant that is a leader in next-generation 5G mobile communications networks, is experiencing around 1 million cyberattacks a day from both inside and outside t...
Image Not Available
Coca-Cola Japan to release canned chūhai alcoholic drink nationwide
Coca-Cola (Japan) Co. has said that it will launch a canned chūhai spirits-based product nationwide on Oct. 28, making its full-fledged entry into the alcoholic beverage market. ...
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He hands a letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping to U.S. leader Donald Trump during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Friday.
Despite temporary truce in U.S.-China trade war, long list of grievances remains
The Trump administration and China declared a temporary truce Friday in their 15-month-long trade war. However, the grievances that led them to impose tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars wor...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A banner explaining the reduced tax rate system is displayed at an Aeon shopping mall in Chiba on Oct. 1. | BLOOMBERG

,