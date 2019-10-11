Tom Hennes, designer of the 102nd floor observatory of the Empire State Building, looks toward the west view Thursday. The world-famous observatory atop the Empire State Building has a dizzying new look with floor-to-ceiling, 360-degree windows 102 floors above New York City. | AP

World

Empire State Building shows off new $165 million observatory

AP

NEW YORK – The observatory atop the Empire State Building has a dizzying new look with floor-to-ceiling, 360-degree windows 102 floors above New York City.

The remodeled observatory opens to the public Saturday. It was unveiled to the media Thursday.

More than 4 million annual visitors to the 1931 Art Deco skyscraper — about 60 percent from abroad — will be offered an unobstructed view of the city and far beyond through panoramic floor-to-ceiling sheets of glass. They replace old windows that were half the size.

For a nocturnal view of New York, visitors have until 1:15 a.m. to take a new, high-speed, translucent elevator to the 102nd floor. Now visible from the interior on the way up are the building’s tower lights, whose colors change daily to celebrate holidays or people.

On the way up to the high new perch are an additional 10,000 square feet of fresh exhibits, including a replica of the moving hand of King Kong, the monster gorilla in the 1933 film that climbs the building, plunging to its death amid an attack by Helldiver military planes.

Also on display are photos of actors in movies shot there.

The $58 cost to get to the observatory at 1,250 feet above Fifth Avenue has not changed. But now, visitors are promised shorter lines that have often stretched out onto Fifth Avenue, spilling into an elbow-to-elbow lobby crowd before even getting into an elevator.

The entrance to the observatories has been switched to the side of the building on West 34th Street, where added security stations help move the crowd along. Tickets may be purchased at electronic kiosks installed only last year, in addition to online purchases.

The building also has remodeled its famous open-air observatory on the 86th floor, which still requires a $38 ticket. Walls were opened between the interior space and the open-air terrace so city views emerge immediately after exiting the elevators.

The four-year project cost $165 million and was financed by Empire State Realty Trust Inc.

Remodeling was a daunting task, said project manager Robert Krizman.

Workers mounted metal baskets suspended outside the 103rd floor, wearing harnesses attached to the building. From there, they removed defunct broadcast antennas weighing 200 pounds each, jutting out from the top and bottom of the old windows.

Their work station was an aluminum and wood cocoon ringing the 102nd floor for months while the old walls were demolished.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A man (in white) believed to be the suspect in the Halle shooting is escorted by police after landing in a helicopter at the Federal Supreme Court in Karlsruhe, southern Germany, on Thursday. Stephan Balliet, the German suspect in a deadly anti-Semitic attack targeting a synagogue and kebab shop in the east of the country, was a frustrated, computer-obsessed loner who lived with his mother.
Merkel vows to fight hate after attempted 'massacre' at synagogue
Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed Thursday there would be "zero tolerance" for hate in Germany after an attempted massacre at a synagogue, as Jews demanded action to protect the community from the ...
Crews work Oct. 1 around SpaceX's Starship Mk 1 in the early morning hours at the South Texas Ground Control Station in Boca Chica, Texas.
Manned SpaceX mission will happen in first quarter of 2020: NASA boss
NASA boss Jim Bridenstine said on Thursday that the first manned mission into orbit by SpaceX's Crew Dragon would take place in the first quarter of next year, pending the satisfactory outcome of t...
This 2018 photo combo shows captured British Islamic State (IS) group fighters El Shafee el-Sheikh (left) and Alexanda Kotey posing for mugshots in an undisclosed location.
Slain reporter James Foley's mother hopes Islamic State pair face U.S. charges
An American woman whose son was killed by the Islamic State said Thursday that she is hopeful the transfer to U.S. custody of two British militants brings them a step closer to criminal charges. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Tom Hennes, designer of the 102nd floor observatory of the Empire State Building, looks toward the west view Thursday. The world-famous observatory atop the Empire State Building has a dizzying new look with floor-to-ceiling, 360-degree windows 102 floors above New York City. | AP Visitors to the Empire State Building take a photo featuring an interactive King Kong exhibit, in New York Thursday. | AP This Aug. 2 photo provided by Robert Krizman shows the "cocoon" enclosure surrounding the circular 102nd floor Observatory of the Empire State Building under construction in New York. | PHOTO COURTESY OF ROBERT KRIZMAN / VIA AP

, , , ,