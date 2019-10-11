Child care workers watch children at a private nursery school in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture. | KYODO

Labor crunch puts profit squeeze on Japan's child care centers, survey shows

JIJI

The profitability of private preschools, nurseries and certified child care centers in Japan in fiscal 2018 plummeted since fiscal 2016, a Cabinet Office survey found Thursday.

The drop is believed to be the result of rising labor costs due to the short supply of child care workers.

Profit margins for private nurseries fell from 5.1 percent to 2.3 percent. The profitability of private kindergartens dropped from 6.8 percent to 3.8 percent, while that of private certified child care centers plunged from 9 percent to 2 percent.

Methods for collecting data on interest and other information differed partially between the surveys for fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2018, but the Cabinet Office said this didn’t significantly affect the figures.

The findings were part of a survey into the management of child care institutions that the agency submitted to an expert panel on Thursday.

The survey also found that the salary levels of full-time child care workers rose from the last survey. While the average length of employment and salaries of workers at private nurseries in March 2017 were 8.8 years and ¥262,158, respectively, the figures for March 2019 were 11.2 years and ¥301,823.

Experts say support measures by municipalities, combined with national-level policies, led to the rise in the pay level.

The survey, conducted in June and July, covered 16,000 child care institutions including public and private nurseries. Valid responses were given by 8,847 institutions, or 55.3 percent.

