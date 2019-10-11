National

Atomic bomb survivor Toshiki Fujimori seeks cooperation between nuclear haves and have-nots

JIJI

NEW YORK – Atomic bomb survivor Toshiki Fujimori called for cooperation between nuclear states and non-nuclear states to abolish nuclear weapons during a meeting at U.N. headquarters in New York on Thursday.

Fujimori, 75, assistant secretary-general at the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations (Nihon Hidankyo), urged both sides to join forces to realize a peaceful world.

Fujimori was exposed to radiation from an atomic bomb that the United Stated dropped on the city of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, while riding piggyback on his mother’s back on their way to hospital. After the bombing, six of his 12 family members died, Fujimori said.

Three days after the blast, another U.S. atomic bomb devastated the city of Nagasaki.

The atomic bombs not only indiscriminately murdered people but drove many people exposed to radiation to a living hell, Fujimori said.

Injuries caused by the atomic bombings are still torturing the victims, known as hibakusha, he added.

“My life changed when I met hibakusha,” said Keina Suzuki, 26, a staff member at the International Signature Campaign in Support of the Appeal of the Hibakusha for the Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

Quoting from a speech by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg at the recent U.N. climate summit, Suzuki said, “How dare you,” criticizing nuclear powers that claim the necessity of nuclear weapons even in front of hibakusha.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A Higashihiroshima assembly member looks at a second tablet computer during a committee session.
Do city assembly members need two tablets each? Concerns grow in Hiroshima over tax waste
This fiscal year, the Higashihiroshima Municipal Assembly handed out second tablets to all of its 30 members, at a cost of about ¥6 million. All members already had one tablet, but the move came...
A sign at Narita International Airport on Friday shows flights that hav been cancelled due to approaching Typhoon Hagibis.
Japan braces for powerful Typhoon Hagibis, expected to hit during high tide on Saturday
More than 900 flights have been canceled and train operators warned of major disruptions as the country braces for a powerful typhoon that is forecast to pass close to eastern Honshu on Saturday. ...
A North Korean fishing vessel is seen being targeted with a water cannon by a Fisheries Agency patrol ship before the two vessels collided around 350 km northwest of the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture on Monday.
Japan may release video of North Korean boat's collision with Fisheries Agency vessel
Japan is weighing the release of video footage showing a collision earlier this week between a North Korean fishing vessel and a Japanese patrol ship, the top government spokesman said Friday. "...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Keina Suzuki speaks to reporters in Tokyo on Sept. 30 before leaving for New York to attend a meeting on Thursday at the United Nations headquarters. | KYODO

, , , , ,