Nobel Prize for physics awarded to trio of scientists for contribution to understanding of universe's evolution

The Nobel Prize in physics was jointly awarded to James Peebles “for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology” and to Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz “for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star,” the Nobel committee announced Monday in Stockholm.

“This year’s #NobelPrize in Physics rewards new understanding of the universe’s structure and history, and the first discovery of a planet orbiting a solar-type star outside our solar system,” the committee said on its official Twitter account. “The discoveries have forever changed our conceptions of the world.”

Peebles took on the cosmos, with its billions of galaxies and galaxy clusters, the committee said, with his theoretical framework, developed over two decades, serving as the foundation of our modern understanding of the universe’s history, from the Big Bang to the present day. Mayor and Queloz, meanwhile, explored the Milky Way, looking for unknown worlds, the committee said, making the first discovery of a planet outside our solar system, an exoplanet, orbiting a solar-type star, 51 Pegasi.

This year, the Nobel week will include an award in chemistry — to be announced Wednesday — two literature laureates, the coveted Nobel Peace Prize and the economics award.

This year’s double-header literature prizes will be awarded Thursday and the peace prize will be announced on Friday. The economics prize will be awarded on Oct. 14.

The 2018 literature prize was suspended after a scandal rocked the Swedish Academy. The body plans to award it this year, along with announcing the 2019 laureate. Author Harumi Murakami, a perennial favorite in Japan, will again be up for the award.

Drs. William G. Kaelin Jr. of Harvard Medical School and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Gregg L. Semenza of Johns Hopkins University and Peter J. Ratcliffe at the Francis Crick Institute in Britain and Oxford University won the prize for discovering details of how the body’s cells sense and react to low oxygen levels, providing a foothold for developing new treatments for anemia, cancer and other diseases.

Prize founder Alfred Nobel — a Swedish industrialist and the inventor of dynamite — decided the physics, chemistry, medicine and literature prizes should be awarded in Stockholm, and the peace prize in Oslo.

Nobel’s exact reasons for having an institution in Norway handing out the peace prize is unclear but during his lifetime Sweden and Norway were joined in a union, which was dissolved in 1905.

Nobel glory this year comes with a 9-million kronor ($918,000) cash award, a gold medal and a diploma. The laureates receive them at elegant ceremonies in Stockholm and Oslo on Dec. 10 — the anniversary of Nobel’s death in 1896.