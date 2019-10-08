President Donald Trump points to Japanese Ambassador to the United States Shinsuke Sugiyama as U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (center) watches at the end of a signing ceremony for a trade agreement with Japan in the Roosevelt Room of the White House Monday in Washington. | AP

Business

U.S., Japan ink trade agreements on farm and digital exports

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday hailed a banner day for American farmers, announcing two trade agreements with Japan that he said would deepen economic ties in agriculture and digital commerce.

The trade deals, which were formally unveiled last month on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, come as Trump renews far more fraught negotiations later this week with China.

Trump’s trade wars have since last year profoundly disrupted trade ties for U.S. farmers, who have borne the brunt of China’s retaliation.

U.S. soybean exports to China have risen in recent weeks, however.

“These deals are a tremendous victory for both our nations,” Trump said Monday of the new U.S.-Japan agreements.

“We love our farmers and our ranchers. We have been working hard on this.”

Under the agreement, Japan will cut tariffs for $7 billion in U.S. farm exports, including beef and pork, while reducing mark-ups on purchases of American wheat and barley.

In return, Washington has agreed to cut U.S. tariffs on $40 million in Japanese agricultural goods and ease tariff rate quotas on the country’s beef, allowing Japan to compete for a greater share of the U.S. market.

In a separate agreement, U.S. and Japanese officials have also agreed to eliminate duties on digital products like videos, music and ebooks as well as to ensure cross-border that data transfers are barrier-free.

Japanese officials also said last month that Washington had promised not to impose tariffs on Japanese auto exports, a threat Trump has held over major trading partners since last year.

The White House announced earlier Monday that the U.S.-China trade talks were due to resume on Thursday, when Beijing’s top trade envoy Liu He is due to meet U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Trader Michael Milano works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Monday. Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street, extending the market's losing streak into a fourth week.
Major U.S. stock indexes veer broadly lower in choppy trading, extending losses amid China trade ...
Stocks turned modestly lower Monday afternoon as a choppy day of trading on Wall Street put the market on track to extend its losses from last week. Technology stocks, companies that rely on con...
This photo combo created last year shows U.S. President Donald Trump (left) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. President Trump said Monday that he will "obliterate" Turkey's economy if Ankara does anything that in his "great and unmatched wisdom" he considers to be "off limits" in Syria.
Trump threatens to 'obliterate' Turkey's economy if it takes 'off-limits' actions in Syria
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to "totally destroy and obliterate" the Turkish economy if Turkey took any action he considered "off-limits" following his decision to withdraw Amer...
Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg walks past members of the news media as he enters the office of U.S. Sen.r Josh Hawley while meeting with lawmakers to discuss future internet regulation on Capitol Hill in Washington in September.
Facebook said to be the focus of U.S. Justice Department and state attorneys general meeting
A bipartisan group of state attorneys general, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, met Monday with U.S. Attorney General William Barr to discuss a state-level probe of Facebook Inc.,...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

President Donald Trump points to Japanese Ambassador to the United States Shinsuke Sugiyama as U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (center) watches at the end of a signing ceremony for a trade agreement with Japan in the Roosevelt Room of the White House Monday in Washington. | AP

, , , , , , , , , ,