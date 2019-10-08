This photo combo created last year shows U.S. President Donald Trump (left) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. President Trump said Monday that he will "obliterate" Turkey's economy if Ankara does anything that in his "great and unmatched wisdom" he considers to be "off limits" in Syria. | AFP-JIJI

Business

Trump threatens to 'obliterate' Turkey's economy if it takes 'off-limits' actions in Syria

Reuters

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to “totally destroy and obliterate” the Turkish economy if Turkey took any action he considered “off-limits” following his decision to withdraw American forces from northeastern Syria.

The withdrawal, announced by the White House late Sunday, was swiftly condemned by a bipartisan group of lawmakers over concerns that it could open the way for a Turkish strike on Kurdish-led forces long allied with Washington.

“As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!)” Trump tweeted.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Trader Michael Milano works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Monday. Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street, extending the market's losing streak into a fourth week.
Major U.S. stock indexes veer broadly lower in choppy trading, extending losses amid China trade ...
Stocks turned modestly lower Monday afternoon as a choppy day of trading on Wall Street put the market on track to extend its losses from last week. Technology stocks, companies that rely on con...
Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg walks past members of the news media as he enters the office of U.S. Sen.r Josh Hawley while meeting with lawmakers to discuss future internet regulation on Capitol Hill in Washington in September.
Facebook said to be the focus of U.S. Justice Department and state attorneys general meeting
A bipartisan group of state attorneys general, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, met Monday with U.S. Attorney General William Barr to discuss a state-level probe of Facebook Inc.,...
Image Not Available
China's 'Golden Week' consumer spending offers weakening economy rare respite
Spending on retail goods and dining during China's week-long National Day holidays returned to growth this year, offering unexpected respite to an economy that has been expanding at its weakest pac...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This photo combo created last year shows U.S. President Donald Trump (left) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. President Trump said Monday that he will "obliterate" Turkey's economy if Ankara does anything that in his "great and unmatched wisdom" he considers to be "off limits" in Syria. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,