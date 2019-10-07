Israeli archaeologist Dina Shalem walks among stone structures at the archaeological site of En Esur (Ein Asawir) where a 5000-year-old city was uncovered, near the Israeli town of Harish on Sunday. Archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority said the excavations carried out over the course of two and a half years revealed a city among the biggest from its era in the region, including fortifications, a ritual temple and a cemetery. | AFP-JIJI

World / Science & Health

Israeli archaeologists claim to discover 5,000-year-old 'cosmopolitan and planned city'

AP

HARISH, ISRAEL – Israel’s Antiquities Authority on Sunday said that researchers have discovered the remains of a large, 5,000-year-old city that sheds new light on experts’ understanding of the period.

Calling it a “cosmopolitan and planned city,” the authority said the early Bronze Age settlement covered 65 hectares (160 acres) and was home to about 6,000 people.

“In this city, we have a planned settlement with a whole net of streets and alleys and squares, and drainage installations, storage installation,” said Yitzhak Paz, a director of excavation on behalf of the authority.

The city was discovered during preparations for a highway interchange project near Harish, a town some 50 km (30 miles) north of Tel Aviv.

Researchers said the discovery “dramatically changes” their understanding of the period — a time in which a rural, agrarian society was beginning to establish urban sites. They said that residents made their living from agriculture and traded with other regions and kingdoms.

Among the discoveries was an unusual ritual temple, burnt animal bones — evidence of sacrificial offerings — and a figurine of a human head. There also were millions of pottery fragments, flint tools and stone vessels.

“The remains of residential buildings, diverse facilities and the public buildings are an indication of the organized society and the social hierarchy that existed at the time,” the researchers said.

The Antiquities Authority said that during the dig, archaeologists also found evidence of an earlier settlement dating back 7,000 years underneath the city’s houses.

It said that two nearby springs likely drew people to the area.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

One of multiple shooting victims is loaded into a coroner's van following a shooting at Tequila KC Bar, Sunday in Kansas City, Kansas.
Police hunt for two men in Kansas City bar shooting fatal to four
Two men opened fire inside a bar in Kansas City, Kansas, early Sunday, killing four people and wounding five others in a shooting believed to have stemmed from an earlier dispute, police said. A...
In this image made from video provided by NASA, NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Andrew Morgan work outside the International Space Station Sunday. The astronauts kicked off the first of five spacewalks to replace old batteries at the International Space Station.
ISS astronauts replacing old batteries in first of five tricky spacewalks
Astronauts kicked off the first of five spacewalks to replace old batteries at the International Space Station on Sunday. Christina Koch and Andrew Morgan had to remove a pair of old batteries a...
Brititish Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay appears on BBC TV's "The Andrew Marr Show" in London Sunday.
Johnson renews vow to leave EU by deadline, countering U.K. Parliament pledge to seek delay if de...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday renewed his vow to take the country out of the European Union by the Brexit deadline, in an apparent contradiction of a government pledge in court day...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Israeli archaeologist Dina Shalem walks among stone structures at the archaeological site of En Esur (Ein Asawir) where a 5000-year-old city was uncovered, near the Israeli town of Harish on Sunday. Archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority said the excavations carried out over the course of two and a half years revealed a city among the biggest from its era in the region, including fortifications, a ritual temple and a cemetery. | AFP-JIJI A picture taken Sunday shows a small animal figurine unearthed at the archaeological site of En Esur (Ein Asawir) where a 5000-year-old city was uncovered, near the Israeli town of Harish. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,