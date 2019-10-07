Brititish Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay appears on BBC TV's "The Andrew Marr Show" in London Sunday. | JEFF OVERS / BBC / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS

World / Politics

Johnson renews vow to leave EU by deadline, countering U.K. Parliament pledge to seek delay if deal eludes

AP

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday renewed his vow to take the country out of the European Union by the Brexit deadline, in an apparent contradiction of a government pledge in court days earlier to ask for an extension if there’s no withdrawal deal.

“We will be packing our bags and walking out on” Oct. 31, Johnson wrote in The Sun on Sunday and Sunday Express newspapers.

“The only question is whether Brussels cheerily waves us off with a mutually agreeable deal or whether we will be forced to head off on our own.”

Johnson’s comments are in line with his past repeated assertions on the key question of whether Britain, if it can’t finalize a divorce deal with the bloc, would leave without an agreement. But they’re at odds with a U.K. government document quoted in a Scottish court Friday indicating Johnson intends to comply with a law Parliament passed this month requiring the prime minister to ask for a delay if there’s no deal with the EU in place by Oct. 19.

It’s not clear how the government will resolve the difference between Johnson’s public stance and the position taken in court.

Johnson’s op-ed appeared aimed at adding pressure on the EU to agree to his latest Brexit proposals as the deadline nears. He urged EU negotiators to join the British side to agree on a deal the U.K. Parliament can support.

Also Sunday, Johnson presented his proposals to French President Emmanuel Macron, who said EU negotiators will determine in the coming days whether an amiable divorce deal is possible.

The two leaders spoke about Johnson’s proposals for an accord to soften the blow of Britain’s pending exit from the EU, Macron’s office said in a statement.

Macron, who has resisted a potential extension, told the British prime minister “negotiations should pursue quickly in the coming days” with EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, his office said.

Macron said they will determine at the end of the week “whether an accord is possible in the respect of European Union principles” of the single market and stability in Ireland.

Johnson’s proposals focus on maintaining an open border between the U.K.’s Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland, which has been the key sticking point to a Brexit deal. The U.K. proposes to do that by keeping Northern Ireland closely aligned to EU rules for trade in goods, possibly for an extended period.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A member of the U.S. Secret Service bikes away after closing Lafayette Park outside the White House on Sun day in Washington. A second whistleblower has come forward, this one with first-hand information of the events that triggered an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump for alleged abuse of power, the informant's lawyer said. A bit unusually for a Sunday, Trump was staying in the White House rather than traveling or playing golf.
Second Trump whistleblower spoke to inspector general about Ukraine concerns, lawyer says
A second whistleblower has spoken to the intelligence community's internal watchdog and has information that backs the original whistleblower's complaint about President Donald Trump's dealings wit...
Protesters light flares during a rally as they gather in Independence Square in Kyiv Sunday. Thousands are rallying in the Ukrainian capital against the president's plan to hold a local election in the country's rebel-held east, a move seen by some as a concession to Russia.
'Beginning of the full capitulation: Thousands rally in Kyiv to protest autonomy plan for eastern...
Thousands of people gathered in Kyiv's main square on Sunday to protest President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's deal with Moscow to grant autonomy to Ukraine's pro-Russian rebel-held east as part of effort...
U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry attends a joint news conference with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Budapes last November.
Rick Perry pushed Trump for Ukraine call, for energy and economic issues: aide
Energy Secretary Rick Perry encouraged President Donald Trump to speak to Ukraine's president — but on energy and economic issues, Perry's spokeswoman said Sunday, addressing Perry's role in a tele...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Brititish Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay appears on BBC TV's "The Andrew Marr Show" in London Sunday. | JEFF OVERS / BBC / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS An arrangement of newspapers photographed as an illustration in London on Sept. 2 shows a full-page advertisement taken out by the U.K. government in several daily newspapers as part of its public information campaign to get the public and business owners ready for Brexit. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , ,