U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry attends a joint news conference with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Budapes last November. | REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

Rick Perry pushed Trump for Ukraine call, for energy and economic issues: aide

AP

WASHINGTON – Energy Secretary Rick Perry encouraged President Donald Trump to speak to Ukraine’s president — but on energy and economic issues, Perry’s spokeswoman said Sunday, addressing Perry’s role in a telephone call that’s at the center of a congressional impeachment probe for Trump.

“Secretary Perry absolutely supported and encouraged the president to speak to the new president of Ukraine to discuss matters related to their energy security and economic development,” Perry’s Energy Department spokeswoman, Shaylyn Hynes, said in an email.

Hynes’ remark comes as Perry becomes the latest administration official drawn into inquiries in a House impeachment probe of Trump. Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the July 25 call to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter — sparking a whistleblower complaint and now the impeachment inquiry.

Trump on Friday evening told House Republicans that it was Perry who had teed up the July call with Ukraine, according to a person familiar with Trump’s new comments who was granted anonymity to discuss the private conference call.

But Trump did not suggest that Perry had anything to do with the pressure on Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, or a U.S. holdup in military aid to the country, the person said. Trump’s remarks on the late Friday call was first reported by Axios.

Perry, the former governor of Texas and up to now a lower-profile but active member of Trump’s Cabinet, has made repeated trips to Ukraine and met often with Ukranian officials, including Zelenskiy. Perry and his agency say his involvement with Ukraine was part of U.S. policy, predating the Trump administration, to increase U.S. natural gas, coal and other supplies to Eastern Europe to lessen Russia’s control of the region’s energy market.

“He continues to believe that there is significant need for improved regional energy security,” Hynes said. Perry was heading to Lithuania again Sunday night, and would meet with nearly two dozen European energy officials, including those from Ukraine, she said.

Hynes did not immediately answer questions Sunday about whether Perry had discussed the Trump administration’s push for help investigating Trump’s Democratic rivals in his meetings with Ukraine.

But Perry told an evangelical Christian news outlet, CBN News, in an interview aired Friday that he had never heard anyone in the administration bring up Biden or Biden’s son, who served on a board of a Ukraine natural gas business, in dealings with Ukrainian officials.

“Not once, as God as my witness, not once was a Biden name — not the former vice president, not his son — ever mentioned,” Perry told the outlet. “Corruption was talked about in the country but it was always a relatively vague term of, you know, the oligarchs and this and that and what have you.”

House lawmakers in the impeachment probe are seeking information from Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the administration’s approach to Ukraine.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Brititish Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay appears on BBC TV's "The Andrew Marr Show" in London Sunday.
Johnson renews vow to leave EU by deadline, countering U.K. Parliament pledge to seek delay if de...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday renewed his vow to take the country out of the European Union by the Brexit deadline, in an apparent contradiction of a government pledge in court day...
A member of the U.S. Secret Service bikes away after closing Lafayette Park outside the White House on Sun day in Washington. A second whistleblower has come forward, this one with first-hand information of the events that triggered an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump for alleged abuse of power, the informant's lawyer said. A bit unusually for a Sunday, Trump was staying in the White House rather than traveling or playing golf.
Second Trump whistleblower spoke to inspector general about Ukraine concerns, lawyer says
A second whistleblower has spoken to the intelligence community's internal watchdog and has information that backs the original whistleblower's complaint about President Donald Trump's dealings wit...
Protesters light flares during a rally as they gather in Independence Square in Kyiv Sunday. Thousands are rallying in the Ukrainian capital against the president's plan to hold a local election in the country's rebel-held east, a move seen by some as a concession to Russia.
'Beginning of the full capitulation: Thousands rally in Kyiv to protest autonomy plan for eastern...
Thousands of people gathered in Kyiv's main square on Sunday to protest President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's deal with Moscow to grant autonomy to Ukraine's pro-Russian rebel-held east as part of effort...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry attends a joint news conference with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Budapes last November. | REUTERS

, , , , , ,