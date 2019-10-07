U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs the White House in Washington Thursday for Florida. | AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

Ex-CIA chief John Brennan questions U.S. stability under Trump and the 'putty' GOP ranks he controls

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – Former CIA director John Brennan raised questions Sunday about the stability of the United States under President Donald Trump, accusing him of corrupting the country’s laws and institutions.

Brennan, who served under former President Barack Obama and has been one of Trump’s fiercest critics, warned in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that “the democratic principles on which this country are founded are eroding right now.”

Asked how the CIA might assess the stability of the United States, Brennan said, “We would look at it as a very corrupt government that is under the sway, right now, of this powerful individual who has been able to just corrupt the institutions and the laws of that country.”

“I think it’s no longer, you know, a democracy if an autocrat is — has it in his hands,” he said.

Criticizing Republican lawmakers as “putty” to Trump, Brennan said, “Given the polarization of the country, as well, there’s just tremendous political instability here, and which is consuming the government now.”

“So yes, I think there’s a real question about the stability,” he said.

Brennan’s comments come amid an intensifying impeachment investigation of Trump for alleged abuse of power that has sharply divided the Congress.

Trump stripped Brennan of his security clearance last year after he emerged as a vocal critic of the president for questioning the U.S. intelligence agencies’ conclusion that Russia mounted a covert effort to sway the 2016 election in the Republican’s favor.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Refugees and migrants gather outside the Moria camp hotspot on the Greek island of Lesbos, to be transferred to the country's mainland on Sunday.
Greece transfers 570 'vulnerable categories' from overcrowded Lesbos migrant camp
Greek authorities were transferring around 570 migrants from an overcrowded camp on the island of Lesbos on Sunday, officials said. A regularly scheduled ferry left Lesbos carrying the migrants,...
Democratic Presidential hopeful Joe Biden speaks during the SEIU Unions for All Summit in Los Angeles Friday.
Trump tweets rival Joe Biden should 'hang it up' but is told his attacks 'won't work'
U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at Democrat Joe Biden on Sunday, strongly suggesting on Twitter that he and his family were corrupt and saying the former vice president should "hang it up." ...
Iraqi security forces chase anti-government protesters in Baghdad Sunday. The protests began with demands for jobs and an end to corruption, and now include calls for justice for those killed in the protests.
Iraq blames 'malicious' hands as death toll from unrest tops 100
Seven anti-government demonstrators were killed Sunday in ongoing protests in the capital Baghdad, the latest fatalities in six days of clashes that have left more than 100 dead and thousands wound...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs the White House in Washington Thursday for Florida. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , ,