Committee Chair U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff questions Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Joseph Maguire during his testimony before a House Intelligence Committee hearing on the handling of the whistleblower complaint in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Capitol Hill in Washington Sept. 26. | REUTERS

Lawmaker learned of whistleblower's concerns before complaint was filed: New York Times

WASHINGTON – The whistleblower at the center of a growing impeachment probe of President Donald Trump provided an account of his concerns to a congressional aide, who relayed them to the committee chairman now leading the House of Representatives’ impeachment investigation, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

The Times account, which cites a spokesman and current and former U.S. officials, said the whistleblower approached an aide to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff out of concern about how his allegations were being handled after he had a colleague pass them along to the CIA’s top lawyer.

Schiff’s aide suggested the whistleblower file a complaint, the New York Times said.

