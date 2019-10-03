Ex-Kepco exec admits receiving 'outrageous' gift in 1990s, suggesting collusion went back decades

A former senior Kansai Electric Power Co. official in charge of its nuclear business admitted Thursday to receiving an improper gift about 20 years ago from an ex-deputy mayor of a town hosting one of its nuclear plants.

The admission indicates that collusion between the utility and the Takahama, Fukui Prefecture, politician began much earlier than 2006, as reported by Kansai Electric.

The power company disclosed Wednesday that 20 officials had received about ¥320 million worth of gifts since 2006 from Eiji Moriyama, the late former deputy mayor of Takahama. Moriyama served as an adviser to a Kansai Electric subsidiary for more than 30 years before his death at age 90 in March.

The former senior Kansai Electric official said that he received “an outrageous gift” after meeting Moriyama for the first time in the late 1990s, although he did not divulge what was received.

The former senior official said he returned the gift to Moriyama, an influential figure connected with lawmakers, about six months later, enraging the former deputy mayor.

“I heard he played a crucial role in building our nuclear plant (in Takahama). I also heard he was an extremely difficult person to deal with,” the ex-Kansai Electric official said.

“I thought it was not right (to receive the gift) based on common sense. I did not seek any advice from others (regarding my decision to return it), and it was difficult,” he said.

During Wednesday’s news conference, the utility revealed that gifts given to officials included cash, gold, suits, coupons and U.S. currency.

An independent investigative panel to be launched by the utility will look at the scandal over a more extended period. The utility’s report Wednesday was based on a limited time period in view of the statute of limitations under tax regulations and the availability of individuals for interviews.

Of the 20 Kansai Electric officials who received gifts from Moriyama, three were also given cash and coupons worth ¥3.9 million in total from two companies — one of which is a local construction firm that was hired for projects at the Takahama nuclear complex, the utility said.

An investigation by tax authorities launched last year has found that Moriyama received a ¥300 million commission from the local construction company and the commission may have been used to fund the gifts for Kansai Electric officials.

According to Kansai Electric, Moriyama was deeply involved in the bidding process and construction of reactors Nos. 3 and 4 at the Takahama nuclear plant, which began operation in 1985. He served as deputy mayor from 1977 to 1987.

After retiring from the municipal government, he worked for Kanden Plant Corp., the utility’s subsidiary in Osaka.

Kansai Electric Chairman Makoto Yagi, who received gifts from Moriyama between 2006 and 2010, pledged at a news conference Wednesday to implement measures to prevent similar incidents after a full investigation.

Both Yagi and Kansai Electric President Shigeki Iwane said they do not plan to step down from their posts.