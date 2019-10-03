Business

Largest U.S. railways fixing prices to boost profits, lawsuit alleges

AP

BOISE, IDAHO – More than two dozen major companies ranging from Campbell Soup to Kia are suing the nation’s four biggest railway companies, contending the railroads had a price-fixing scheme to illegally boost profits.

In the lawsuits filed around the U.S. on Monday, the companies say BNSF Railway Company, CSX Transportation Inc., Norfolk Southern Railway Company and Union Pacific Railroad Company conspired together to boost prices starting in 2003 by charging fuel surcharges.

The price-fixing allegations have been wending their way through the federal courts for years, and in August a federal judge denied a request for class-action status on behalf of 16,000 shippers, saying the cases would have to be brought individually or broken down into similar situations. The deadline for filing those individual cases was Monday.

Attorneys for the railway companies declined to comment or did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The Twitter logo is seen on a phone in this photo illustration in Washington in July. Several features on Twitter were down Wednesday, the platform said, with users from Japan to the USA reporting they were unable to log in, use the mobile app or see direct messages.
Twitter in midst of fixing outage that hit thousands globally
Twitter Inc. said it was in the process of fixing a worldwide outage on its microblogging website and dashboard management platform TweetDeck, which had affected thousands of users for several hour...
The Microsoft Corp. Surface Duo smartphone is displayed during a product event in New York on Wednesday. Microsoft unveiled a dual-screen, foldable phone that will run on Google's Android operating system, jumping back into a market it exited years ago.
Twin-screen Duo puts Microsoft back in smartphone game
Microsoft on Wednesday unveiled new Surface devices with twin-screens that open like books, including a notepad-sized version that will put it back in the smartphone game next year. Surface Duo ...
An Airbus A380 takes off for its demonstration flight at the Paris Air Show, in Le Bourget airport, north of Paris in 2015. The World Trade Organization says the United States can impose tariffs on up to $7.5 billion worth of goods from the European Union as retaliation for illegal subsidies to European plane-maker Airbus — a record award from the trade body.
U.S. wins WTO backing for tariffs on Europe in Airbus beef, setting stage for tit-for-tat trade war
The United States won approval on Wednesday to slap import tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of European goods over illegal EU subsidies handed to Airbus, threatening to trigger a tit-for-tat transatla...

, , , , , , , ,