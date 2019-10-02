A Kenyan police officer displays a rifle and ammunition that according to police were recovered during a raid on a house occupied by terror suspects, at a police station in Likoni near Mombasa, Kenya. Tuesday. | REUTERS

World

Kenya police kill three suspected jihadis after getting terror attack alert, find bomb-making materials and military uniforms

AP

NAIROBI – Police in Kenya say a counterterrorism task force has foiled an extremist attack by killing three suspected fighters and recovering bomb-making material and military uniforms.

A police report dated Tuesday says officers found ammonium nitrate, weapons and ammunition, including more than 1,600 bullets and military and police uniforms at a house in Likoni on the East African country’s coast.

An internal police circular seen by The Associated Press and dated Sept. 23 warns officers in the coastal region to “treat with suspicion” government and United Nations-branded vehicles as intelligence shows that the al-Shabab extremist group, based in neighboring Somalia, was planning attacks on key installations and social places.

The report says the attacks were to be carried out with police vehicles that al-Shabab had stolen during assaults in Kenya’s north.



