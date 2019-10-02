World / Crime & Legal

Israel court releases Australia pedophile suspect to home arrest

AFP-JIJI

JERUSALEM – An Israeli court on Wednesday released to house arrest an ultra-Orthodox Israeli woman sought by Australia over accusations of sexually abusing girls under her care there.

Jerusalem district court judge Ram Winograd said Malka Leifer could be released from custody while she awaits a decision on her extradition.

She was assigned to house arrest at the home of her sister in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, where she would remain under the supervision of a guarantor.

The judge gave prosecutors 48 hours to appeal the decision before it takes effect.

The decision comes less than two weeks after a different judge in the same court ordered a panel of experts to examine Leifer’s psychiatric evaluation of whether she is mentally fit to stand trial in Australia.

In the Sept. 23 decision, judge Chana Lomp said the doctors who had conducted the evaluation did not take into account a number of factors, such as previous medical assessments and input from the family.

Leifer is accused of child sex abuse while she was a teacher and principal at an ultra-Orthodox Jewish school for girls in Melbourne, where she had relocated from her native Israel.

She is fighting her extradition to Australia, claiming to be mentally unfit to be deported and stand trial.

Tal Gabay, a lawyer for Leifer, said the Wednesday decision “speaks for itself.”

“We’re sure that the extradition processes will totally cease down the road,” he said in a statement.

Dassi Erlich, one of the women accusing Leifer of sexually abusing her, called the ruling “intolerable,” saying it left her and other victims “reeling.”

“Given that we are all aware that Leifer is a flight risk as well as the potential of her reoffending, this blatant disregard for the well-being of the Israeli community and her victims is outstanding,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff walks to a secure facility in the Capitol to prepare for depositions in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
Warnings over Trump inquiry fly between Pompeo and Democrats
Setting a defiant tone, the Trump administration has limited Congress' access to impeachment witnesses, even as House Democrats warned that such efforts could themselves amount to an impeachable...
A "comfort women" memorial is unveiled at Glendale's Central Park near Los Angeles on July 30, 2013.
Woman charged with vandalism over racist comments daubed on California 'comfort women' statue
A 65-year-old woman was charged Tuesday with vandalizing a memorial site in California dedicated to "comfort women," the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said. The term comfo...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares his keynote speech for the annual Conservative Party conference in Manchester, northwest England, on Tuesday that he'll deliver on the final day Wednesday. Britain is on the verge of submitting proposals for a new Brexit deal, Johnson said Tuesday, even as France warned that failure to get a new agreement was the most likely outcome as the deadline loomed.
Moment of truth as U.K.'s Johnson set to submit 'final offer' for Brexit deal
After months of Brexit stalemate, Britain is finally about to play its hand, setting out Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "final offer" for a last-minute divorce deal with the European Union. It's...

, , , ,