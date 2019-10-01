National / Politics

Defense Minister Taro Kono conveys concerns to Iran over rising tensions

Kyodo

Defense Minister Taro Kono on Tuesday spoke by phone with his Iranian counterpart, Amir Hatami, conveying to him Japan’s concerns over rising tensions in the Middle East.

“80 percent of Japan’s crude oil imports come through the Strait of Hormuz. The stability of the region is directly connected to Japan’s energy security,” Kono told reporters after their conversation.

Despite having a long history of diplomatic ties, prior to this conversation Japanese and Iranian defense ministers had never had any form of bilateral talks, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

Kono, a former foreign minister who assumed his current post in a Cabinet reshuffle last month, also called on the country during the talks to play a constructive role in fostering peace and stability in the region. The talks were held at the request of Tehran.

Drone attacks on key oil facilities in Saudi Arabia in September and the “Hormuz Peace Initiative,” a plan that Iran has advocated to ensure the safety of the strait, were other issues discussed by the two ministers, Kono said, though he declined to go into detail.

Kono said he welcomed the request for talks as he believes it is important to build a relationship that allows them to “exchange views frankly” amid the tense situation in the Middle East.

Japan has tried to balance its traditional amicable ties with Iran and its relationship with the United States, which has blamed Tehran for the drone attacks.

Hatami congratulated Kono on his new post, according to the ministry.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A set of remote islands, called Dokdo in South Korea and Takeshima in Japan is seen in this picture taken from a helicopter in August 2012.
South Korean military planes fly near disputed Sea of Japan islands
The South Korean Air Force flew fighter jets and other planes near Takeshima, a group of disputed islets off Shimane Prefecture, as part of a ceremony marking South Korea's Armed Forces Day on T...
This handout photo, provided by Tokyo Disneyland operator Oriental Land Co., shows an image of a parade in the Tokyo Resort in Chiba Prefecture.
Record 15.7 million visit Tokyo Disney resorts in April-September period
A total of 15.74 million people visited Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea from April through September this year, a record high for the second year in a row for the six-month period, helped by a 10...
A Nigerian man died after going on a hunger strike at the Omura Immigration Center in Nagasaki Prefecture in June.
Hunger strike death leads Japan's immigration agency to announce measures to prevent detention ce...
The Immigration Services Agency announced Tuesday a set of measures to prevent the recurrence of deaths from detention center hunger strikes and called on an expert panel to study how it can exp...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Taro Kono | SATOKO KAWASAKI

, ,